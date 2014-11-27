SAD NEWS: Burt Reynolds Is Bankrupt And Auctioning Off All Of His Stuff

Getty Image

Burt Reynolds is auctioning off over 600 personal items due to financial woes caused by poor business decisions. The auction includes everything from artwork, signed photographs and film memorabilia like the red jacket Reynolds wore in Smokey and the Bandit II. The 78-year-old screen legend has been bankrupted by a string of poor business decisions. From Sky News:

In a foreword in the catalogue, the Deliverance star says: “I’ve collected so many things that I truly adore but at this stage in my life I find it very difficult to manage them all. “The fact of the matter is that it truly is the time to downsize and for these items that I have loved over the years find new homes where they can be cared for and appreciated.” (Via)

There are so many items up for grabs here. Aside from the “Bandit” jacket, Reynolds is also selling a sombrero from 100 Rifles, monogrammed boots worn in Striptease and the motorized wedding stagecoach featured at his 1988 wedding to Loni Anderson. The actor is even selling the 1997 “Best Supporting Actor” Golden Globe he won for Boogie Nights.

In 2010, Reynolds underwent quintuple heart bypass surgery and has sold multiple homes due to bankruptcy. He’s allegedly in debt to his ex wife for A LOT OF MONEY. The official auction is set to take place on December 11th and 12th at The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

(Source: Julien’s Live/Sky News/TMZ)