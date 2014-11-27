SAD NEWS: Burt Reynolds Is Bankrupt And Auctioning Off All Of His Stuff

Burt Reynolds is auctioning off over 600 personal items due to financial woes caused by poor business decisions. The auction includes everything from artwork, signed photographs and film memorabilia like the red jacket Reynolds wore in Smokey and the Bandit II. The 78-year-old screen legend has been bankrupted by a string of poor business decisions. From Sky News:
In a foreword in the catalogue, the Deliverance star says: “I’ve collected so many things that I truly adore but at this stage in my life I find it very difficult to manage them all.
“The fact of the matter is that it truly is the time to downsize and for these items that I have loved over the years find new homes where they can be cared for and appreciated.” (Via)
There are so many items up for grabs here. Aside from the “Bandit” jacket, Reynolds is also selling a sombrero from 100 Rifles, monogrammed boots worn in Striptease and the motorized wedding stagecoach featured at his 1988 wedding to Loni Anderson. The actor is even selling the 1997 “Best Supporting Actor” Golden Globe he won for Boogie Nights.
In 2010, Reynolds underwent quintuple heart bypass surgery and has sold multiple homes due to bankruptcy. He’s allegedly in debt to his ex wife for A LOT OF MONEY. The official auction is set to take place on December 11th and 12th at The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
I looked through the catalog the other night… there are some INCREDIBLE things in there, including a personalized WWF Satin jacket with The Islanders logo on the back.
what’s the going rate on dignity?
Ten cents on the dollar
Too expensive for my blood
[media.giphy.com]
“So many chicks would be all over me if I had that Bandit jacket!” -Your delusional subconscious says to your impulses.
All. Over. Me.
I’d like to purchase an aerosol can of the scent of his fingers in the 70s.
I want that jacket
OMFG MakingFlowers, you win the internet today…..Good Day to you sir….GOOD DAY!
Burt Reynolds. Same number of syllables as Bill Cosby. Just saying.
Dammit!
What’s the bid on 1988 Loni Anderson?
’83 model too expensive for you?
Next to go bankrupt: Sterling Archer.
how could he possibly spend all the money he made from Striptease??
I was wondering how he went bankrupt until I read the phrase “motorized wedding stagecoach.”
Everything he has from “Gator”
Give it to me…NOW
Let’s all chip in for the jacket and take turns owning it different days.
Pretty sad. I always wonder what these poor business decisions are. Obviously, 50% to an ex wife(s) is always a great start on that course.
Tampa Bay Bandits, Bandit-themed restaurant chain, Bandit-themed nightclub, refusing to leave 1977 until the late 1990’s…
If you’re teliing me a Bandit themed restaurant is a bad idea, I don’t even know where this country is going
That’s so sad.
looks like trivial crap that wouldn’t normally see at a yard sale.
Siblings of the traveling Red “Bandit” Jacket. LOL
(Sisters of the traveling pants)
I missed an opportunity to run by his museum in Jupiter (the city, not the planet) FL by just a few months. Don’t skip out on opportunities like this, kids.
I never understood having multiple homes, why not have just one epic as fuck one? It’s not like you can live in two places at once. Now that I’m thinking about it, it’s Burt fucking Reynolds.. if the guy knocked on your door and asked “Mind if I stay for a bit?” How many of us would say no?
How much for his mustache?