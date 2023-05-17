Instagram has over one billion active users, but only 24 million people follow Salma Hayek. Something is not right here. It should be much higher, but the actress is happy for what she’s got. There’s a lesson to be learned here (that lesson: watch From Dusk till Dawn. Also, something about gratitude).

“24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile. Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude,” Hayek wrote, along with a video where she’s dancing while wearing a bathrobe. Not even a repeated wardrobe malfunction can stop the good vibes.

In a video posted to Instagram, Hayek is in what appears to be a hotel room getting glam done for an event. The 56-year-old actor nonetheless takes a quick, celebratory dance break, causing her robe to fall open. A little nudity is no bother for the actor, though; she simply censored the multiple wardrobe malfunctions.

“I thought getting older meant I wasn’t going to work; I’m working,” Hayek told Glamour. “I thought getting older maybe meant that you’re not in love anymore; I’m in love [with husband François-Henri Pinault]. I don’t feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength. I do have to say that I have found it beautiful, getting older with someone.”

