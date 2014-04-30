Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy Gets The Most Honest Of Trailers

Screen Junkies, purveyors of fine Honest Trailers, have returned with another Honest Trailer to rival the awesome cavalcade of boobs and violence in their Game Of Thrones video. This time they raise good points about Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, which turns out to be the same movie three times (and the third time sucked).
We’ll have to credit this video with introducing us to the excellent term “Gollum-ing”, although we may have to disagree with their assertion that the third movie “ruined Peter Parker and the entire franchise”. On the other hand…
Pervy Emo Peter Parker was the best part of that entire trilogy and I don’t care who knows it!
Same here. So good:
seconded so bad, forever and always.
Man, they’re always spot on. That emo dance scene is SM3… Everyone on set had to be shaking their heads.
I don’t know if there’s any truth to it, but the rumor is that whole bit was made in defiance by the cast and crew as an “f you” to the studio execs who threw away the script and forced them to make up the movie as they shot it based on all their BS demands.So they openly mocked their demands for a “evil” Parker.
It really is the only part of the movie where anyone in it or making it seem to be having any fun. Apparently it was a nightmare to make.
Every time I watch that movie with other people and that scene comes on, I find a reason to get up and leave the room because it’s just too embarrassing to sit thru
What Slappy said. Raimi didn’t want Venom in the movie at all (which would also spare us the emo Peter Parker bits) but Sony pushed for his inclusion cause money. Which, given how quickly they rebooted the series following the failure of the 3rd Spiderman (and given that they have like 5 more sequels queued up), that story is likely true.
seriously, am I the only one that LOVED that scene?!
@themosayat I remember laughing really hard, which means I did love it but for all the wrong reasons.
My sister and I still greet each other with the obnoxious whistle he does to the waitress at the jazz club.
Raimi’s Spiderman 2 is probably as close to a perfect super hero as I could ask for.
Mine are the Burton Batman movies, but Spiderman 2 is a great movie. I’m still surprised that Molina’s career didn’t soar afterwards. He was amazing as Doc Ock.
Saw the first one again on Netflix and was shocked by how quaint and simple it was. No secret conspiracies, Peter was destined to be Spidey bs, magic blood or any of the unnecessary over complications to fill up the 2nd act. Just a dude fighting an evil dude. It was downright refreshing.
I have the same question about Spider Man 3 I always have had: wtf happened to his Spider Sense? Early on, Harry blindsides him as the Goblin with no warning whatsoever, and it’s neglected pretty much everywhere in the movie.
His best friend Harry was true of heart and not perceived to Peter as a true threat… so no spidey sense.
That or “Spider Sense” is just comic bullshit anyway as every bug I’ve squashed never sees it coming!
“The only good bug is a dead bug!”
Venom not triggering the spider sense makes, um, sense as it has been established that the symbiote doesn’t trigger it. As for the rest, I got nothin’.
While I definitely did not like the Spider-Man 3, I actually thought that whole montage was so ridiculously campy that it was awesome. Also, I’m disappointed that this wasn’t an Honest Trailers of Italian Spiderman
As a fan of goofy old Italian movies, Italian Spiderman was a godsend.
man this was pretty funny ..fuck spider man 3 ..i was in the hospital fighting cancer when it came out and my friend brought me a bootleg copy that fucking movie actually made me feel worse !!!