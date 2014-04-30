Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy Gets The Most Honest Of Trailers

Screen Junkies, purveyors of fine Honest Trailers, have returned with another Honest Trailer to rival the awesome cavalcade of boobs and violence in their Game Of Thrones video. This time they raise good points about Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, which turns out to be the same movie three times (and the third time sucked).

We’ll have to credit this video with introducing us to the excellent term “Gollum-ing”, although we may have to disagree with their assertion that the third movie “ruined Peter Parker and the entire franchise”. On the other hand…

TURN IT OFF! TURN IT OFF!

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

More geeky honest trailers: