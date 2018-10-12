Getty Image

November 6 is slowly creeping up for a midterm election that many are calling the most important of our lifetime. Should the prophesied blue wave happen in November, it has the potential to flip both the Senate and House of Representatives to Democrat and put a curb on the GOP free-for-all under the current administration led by President Donald Trump.

So not surprisingly, celebrities such as Billy Eichner are using their clout to try to get people out to vote. Likewise, Glass star Samuel L. Jackson has stepped up to the plate to give some love to some Democrat candidates running in swing states by starring in ads for the Swing Left campaign, which aims to take back the House.

I got lots of shit to deal with, but I don’t mind helping out @AngieCraigMN — this election is THAT important. https://t.co/byhvG2zmdC pic.twitter.com/UbpkfgSPmg — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) October 11, 2018

In one ad, Jackson stumps for former healthcare executive Angie Craig, who is going up against Rep. Jason Lewis for a seat in Minnesota’s second district after having lost to him by less than 7,000 votes in 2016. “Angie’s busy on the campaign trail 24-7 making sure the people in her district know shes going to fight for them,” Jackson says in the spot.