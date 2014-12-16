San Francisco Has A Santa Bandit On The Loose After A SantaCon Heist

I drink at home, so I don’t understand the appeal of putting on pants to get drunk, much less a full Santa Claus suit, but for some reason thousands of people do exactly that when they participate in the annual SantaCon pub crawl in New York, San Francisco, and elsewhere. And yes, it often goes about as well as you’d think something would go when it is populated by an army of drunk guys who have been afforded both the benefit of relative anonymity and the comfort of being a part of a pack.

Last year’s highlights included a Santa on Santa street brawl, but those fist throwing Santas have nothing on the imitation Father Christmas (or real Father Christmas… who am I to presume?) that allegedly robbed a bank in San Francisco.

Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, the Saint Nick scoundrel, described as a 5-foot-11 white man in his 40s dressed in a Santa suit, handed a note to the teller at a bank on the 400 block of Sutter Street, police said. The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the shady Santa split. It wasn’t known whether he disappeared into the crowd of similarly dressed revelers out for the annual pub crawl.

Let me present an alternative theory to the one in your head that is casting this Santa-bandit as some kind of criminal mastermind: what if the robber didn’t know that SantaCon was going on? What if he’s just a guy in a Santa suit who stumbled out of the bank into a parade of people who were dressed like him?

Please pick your mind chunks up off the floor on your way out of the article.

Source: SF Gate