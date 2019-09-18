A ‘Back To School’ Ad From The Parents Of Sandy Hook Victims Has People Talking

It’s mid-September, which means that students across the United States are heading back to school for the new year. This usually means learning new subjects, playing new sports, getting back together with old friends and making new ones, and figuring out what the next steps are. As the increasingly fraught history of school mass shootings in America suggests, though, the beginning of the school year also means a return to the ever-contentious gun control debate. To spur this even further, Sandy Hook Promise released a new “Back-To-School Essentials” ad that’s making waves online.

“Survive the school year with these must-have back to school essentials,” the PSA’s logline reads. It also includes a wholly necessary cautionary note: “Please note that this PSA contains graphic content related to school shootings that may be upsetting to some viewers. If you feel that this subject matter may be too difficult for you, you may choose not to watch this video.”

The video is upsetting, of course, but its message is quite clear. It’s also meant to get people talking, and judging by the reaction on social media, that’s exactly what happened.

"This is your brain on drugs" level powerful PSA. I covered the shootings for @Newshour, never did I imagine, we'd ever/still need an ad like this. Stunning. Please watch/share. https://t.co/7byIGwbiQD — hari sreenivasan (@hari) September 18, 2019

Shame on us https://t.co/qZKtuNcktU — Mara Gay (@MaraGay) September 18, 2019

This sad and tragic video by my friends @sandyhook must be watched by everyone. Because of gun violence, and normalization of it versus solving it, this is how our children feel today. https://t.co/rNQHrxcvFy — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 18, 2019

If you feel a gut punch watching this new PSA from @sandyhook (and I promise that you will) today is the day to ask yourself what you are going to do to help stop school shootings. https://t.co/1jafRk76tE — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 18, 2019

A powerful message from @sandyhook. Our children shouldn’t have to fear for their lives while receiving an education. We’re working toward a future where we have life-saving gun safety laws in place to prevent further tragedies. https://t.co/mqatQoOqpL — Lauren Underwood (@LaurenUnderwood) September 18, 2019

When kids go back to school, they have plenty to worry about. They shouldn’t also have to wonder if they’re going to make it home. We need to buy back all of these assault weapons. Warning: It’s graphic, but this is an important video from @sandyhook.pic.twitter.com/l1tS7kchaM — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 18, 2019

I was in high school when Columbine happened. Years have passed, yet the only thing Washington politicians do consistently is fail to deliver. We owe it to our children to give them back their childhoods. We need leaders ready to deliver that change now. https://t.co/OIv5eD7hIt — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 18, 2019

Another school year is starting. Another month of Senate Republicans’ inaction on gun violence. This powerful ad from my friends @sandyhook captures the physical and emotional consequences of that inaction. https://t.co/16jaVm4QNG — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 18, 2019

This is beyond powerful. Please watch. https://t.co/QrBWpcY6sI — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 18, 2019

What a difficult video to watch, but an incredibly important message. I don’t want to live in a world where gun violence is normal. #SandyHookPromise https://t.co/fZYZG5H90T — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 18, 2019

Warning: This is really hard to watch without crying. I couldn’t. https://t.co/7G1keS9a7U — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) September 18, 2019

Founded by the parents of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, Sandy Hook promise aims “to create a culture engaged in preventing shootings, violence, and other harmful acts in schools.” They also describe themselves as “a moderate, above-the-politics organization that supports sensible program and policy solutions that address the ‘human side’ of gun violence by preventing individuals from ever getting to the point of picking up a firearm to hurt themselves or others.”