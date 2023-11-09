Sarah Silverman is (unsurprisingly) doing a bang-up job with The Daily Show guest-hosting duties this week. She nailed something else disturbing about House Speaker Mike Johnson, saw the missed opportunity within the Trump testimony, and on Wednesday night, she celebrated stunning abortion rights wins in multiple states where voters are not sitting down for draconian GOP restrictions.

On that final note, Silverman had a quick yet effective little one liner to offer about Rick Santorum’s sweater and how he feels about this virtual reversal of the Roe v. Wade reversal. Shortly after the 3:00 mark above, the comic takes note of how Santorum sounded off to Newsmax while the right-wing made sad faces about how women cannot be required to have babies.

The ex-U.S. senator from Pennsylvania’s wording, however, left (or perhaps suggested) something to be desired: “You put very sexy things like abortion and marijuana on the ballot and a lot of young people come out and vote.”

Silverman was floored: “Sexy issues like abortion? What are his porn search words?”

Well, if they are anything like Mike Johnson’s search habits, then Santorum would be sharing those habits with someone else. Maybe, just maybe, that person will have something to say.

Actually never mind, we do not need to know that information. Next?