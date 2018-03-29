Savannah Guthrie Delivered An Adorable Apology After Getting Caught Saying ‘Sh*t’ Live On ‘Today’

Managing Editor, Trending
03.29.18

Some viewers saw a side of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie today that they weren’t expecting. During a moment on the live telecast, Guthrie wasn’t aware her mic was on and ended up dropping a curse word right in the middle of many people’s mornings according to EW:

In a rare production mistake of this magnitude for NBC’s morning TV juggernaut, a shot of Guthrie seemingly preparing for a segment and cursing was broadcast live. “Oh, s—,” she can be heard saying…“Sorry guys,” Guthrie added as she continued looking down to read. Though the mic was then turned off, the shot of Guthrie sitting at the desk continued. Eventually, the show cut to a Lexus promo.

While the line for being offensive on television has risen considerably over the years, with SNL crossing the line for NBC on many occasions, it is funny to see the smiling face that greets you to kick off the day dropping the type of language we all use at some point during the day. Multiple times if you haven’t had your coffee yet.

Around The Web

TAGSBLOOPERSCURSE WORDSsavannah guthrieTODAY

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 14 hours ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 6 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP