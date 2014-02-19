Say Where? ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Adds Another Location Shoot To Their Production

02.19.14 5 years ago

Marvel’s follow-up to 2012’s The Avengers, a little indie film that won tons of awards at the Cannes Film Festival, is named “Avengers: The Age of Ultron” and it’s just added a new locale to its growing list of shoot locations. Hold on to your Starcraft t-shirts nerds, because The Age of Ultron is going Gangnam Style – selected scenes will be shot in South Korea:

South Korea is the perfect location for a movie of this magnitude because it features cutting-edge technology, beautiful landscapes and spectacular architecture,” said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios and producer of Marvel’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Oh man, Kim Jung-Un must be quaking in his size 4 booties right about now. I see the next round of diplomacy with North Korea going like this:

we_have_a_hulk

But for those of you thinking that this movie will be all K-Pop related, South Korea is just the latest location to be announced:

In addition to Korea, the international production schedule for Marvel’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron” includes shoots in London, where the production will be based, as well as Johannesburg, South Africa and Aosta Valley, Italy.

Don’t worry, it’ll be easy to tell where is where: scenes in South Korea will feature The Avengers in high rise buildings with SO MANY touch-screens, parts of the movie filmed in Italy will have The Hulk ripping off Giorgio Armani suits, while scenes in Johannesburg will focus on the group trying to find their stolen car while living behind a gated community.

Avengers 2: The Age of Ultron is set to premiere May 1, 2015, which is like, forever from now. In the meantime check out the teaser from Comic-Con up on Youtube:

