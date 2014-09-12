Say Goodbye To Rob Ford With This Whitney Houston-Backed Montage

Our long international nightmare is just beginning folks. Today we learned that everyone’s favorite crackhead, Rob Ford, dropped out of the Toronto mayor’s race. Is this the end of Rob Ford in political office? Is this the end of Rob Ford in pop culture? We certainly hope not.
Here’s a montage of some of our favorite Rob Ford moments set to Whitney Houston’s “Didn’t We Almost Have It All.” It’s beautiful.
I’m so glad this fat fuck isn’t going to be mayor of this city any more. His brother is running in his place but I think it’ll be a pretty long shot for him to win.
I guess courting the rapist vote didn’t work out.
he’s running for council instead, we’ll have Rob Ford to kick around for a long time to come
Finally someone gets cancer that deserves it.
I swear, Chris Farley didn’t die he became mayor of Toronto.
I don’t understand the fascination with this guy.
Um, did you watch the video?