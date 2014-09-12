Say Goodbye To Rob Ford With This Whitney Houston-Backed Montage

Our long international nightmare is just beginning folks. Today we learned that everyone’s favorite crackhead, Rob Ford, dropped out of the Toronto mayor’s race. Is this the end of Rob Ford in political office? Is this the end of Rob Ford in pop culture? We certainly hope not.

Here’s a montage of some of our favorite Rob Ford moments set to Whitney Houston’s “Didn’t We Almost Have It All.” It’s beautiful.

