Science Proves You Want Your Chinese Restaurant To Be Disgusting

The sketchy Chinese place is a staple of most American neighborhoods. Even growing up in Vermont, we had one near my high school in a strip mall affectionately referred to as “F*** You Chicken.” You might wonder how, when there are blatant health code violations and possibly a meth lab in the back, these places even stay in business. It turns out that’s because we like ’em that way.
Glenn Carroll, a professor at the Stanford School of Business, was fascinated by a story from the 1980s about patrons objecting to a crackdown on how Chinese restaurants stored their ducks. The patrons argued that it was how the Chinese did things, and thousands of years of tradition trumped modern health codes. Which it doesn’t, by the way.
It got Carroll wondering: Do we value a perceived authenticity over factors like, you know, not giving you an agonizing food-borne illness? So he did a little research, comparing the health code violations of over 9,000 restaurants to their reviews on Yelp across a seven year span.
The results? Carroll found that even when people were fully aware the restaurant was a hive of scum, villany and possibly salmonella, they still not only ate there, but they even gave it a better review. The authenticity of the product was more important than whether or not it was safe to consume. In other words, the more it was like the Chinese restaurant scene from the Joe Piscopo classic Dead Heat, the better. For those unfamiliar, this happens:
Why, precisely, we view it as authentic when a Chinese place is disgusting is a question we’ll leave to Tumblr. But it does raise some fascinating questions, especially as it pertains to branding: If something seems “authentic” to us… just how crappy are we willing to let it be?
Similar applies to so-called organic produce. Companies will put the stickers on crooked and wash the produce less vigorously because consumers believe that these things indicate that he produce is fresher or was not processed by factory farms.
I believe Dairy Queen was busted molding patties so they were slightly bumpy, too.
There was a place my my old house in Nashville that I would only order delivery from because it was the dirtiest place I’d ever seen. Those lo mein noodles were irresistible though!
Rarely has a username been more fitting. Whammy!
This is my standard rule for BBQ joints across the south — if the place looks like it should be shut down, the food will be amazing.
The best barbecue I’ve ever had was from a guy who serves it out of a broken bus. Curtis’, in Putney, VT.
@Dan Seitz Your sentence says “best barbecue” and then also says “VT.” There’s something wrong here.
@BackToTheSutures Curtis is from the Deeeeeeeep South.
@Dan Seitz OK, Fair enough. I’ve been in the northeast for 10 years now and the constant string of disappointments that were every BBQ joint I tried finally drove me to buy my own smoker that lives on my fire escape in flagrant violation off all kinds of NYC codes. And Otto, yeah, in FL and GA it’s pretty much gospel that the best BBQ is always at the ramshackle trailer parked on the outskirts of town on the side of a road that has a highway number instead of a name.
Not to go too off topic but I’d say Brooks BBQ in Otsego County NY is pretty good.
The biggest complaint for the dirtiest Chinese place here is the fact that after school and on weekends they let their son (who is probably 13) run the cash register. People have flipped out about it to the point they’ve claimed to stop going because of this, but not because of the numerous reports of bugs on the buffet and dirty dinnerware.
This is 100% the Chinese place down the street from where I grew up. I NEVER, EVER went inside, because they had a drive through, but that should have been my first salmonella clue. The shrimp fried rice was so damn good….