Science Researching Your Bladder’s Wolverine-Like Healing Factor

While it’s unlikely your bladder will grow a funny haircut anytime soon, it does manage a fairly neat stunt your other organs can’t. It can lose approximately 75% of its mass and grow back, complete, in a fairly short time.

Aside from ensuring that you won’t be without nature’s pee container, this might also be a useful clue into regenerating, say, damaged organs or limbs.

It’s not really clear why bladders, specifically mammal bladders just to kick Curt Connors that much harder in the mental jubblies, have this incredible power where other organs don’t, but they do know the progression: The bladder essentially rebuilds itself from the inside out, starting with the lining and growing out into muscle cells and other type of tissue.

Still unclear, though, is how, exactly, the bladder does this and why it has this power. Why not the heart? Why does the liver grow new tissue instead of regenerating like the bladder? And most of all, what mechanism does the bladder use to rebuild itself.

We have no idea, but if it starts saying it’s the best there is at what it does, you might want to go to the doctor.