Scout Willis Took Topless Photos Around NYC To Protest Instagram’s Anti-Nipple Policy

In addition to #YesAllWomen, another very important cause to women that has been trending on Twitter is #FreeTheNipple. Because on Instagram you’re not allowed to show your nipples or they’ll block your account. Oh, I’m sorry, did I say very important cause? Because I meant the opposite of that.
At any rate, Scout Willis, 22-year-old daughter of Demi and Bruce, has decided to confront this issue head on — or shall we say, “nips” on — by posing for photos around NYC where it’s legal for women to be topless, and posting the photos to Twitter. (Photos NSFW.) See, nipples are still totally cool to post on Twitter, but #FreeTheNipple won’t be happy until nipples are welcome on ALL FORMS OF SOCIAL MEDIA, DAMMIT.
You know, it must be real nice to be pampered, spoiled daughter of two high profile celebrities, because I can’t even imagine a world where the most pressing issue of my generation is whether or not I can post uncensored pictures of my tits on a free social media platform. But keep fighting the good fight, Scout. I’m sure somewhere a bunch of kidnapped Nigerian girls are totally with you in solidarity.
We can be both sociologically mindful and support topless women at the same time. I believe you aren’t limited to one cause per social media. I say more Bella and Scout’s. Women attempting to be self possessed in different ways. Sure. Go for it.
I may not agree with their hash, but I will defend to the death their right to tag it.
And their right to show us their boobies.
Dude you are missing the point. The old children in Africa are a way to make yourself look better when you are bashing other people instead of just like an asshole. You know the old look at how justified and righteousness I am shtick
Its legal to be topless in New York City? You know I thought it was just arrogance with New Yorkers saying that their city is the best city, but now I’m starting to agree with them.
I’ve lived here my whole life (just turned 30), and I’ve only seen 1 topless chick walking around, about 2 years ago. Either I’m hanging out in the wrong neighborhoods or I just don’t get out enough.
Stacey seems a bit too annoyed at this for my liking.
Wow, this is really stupid. What important cause does she think she’s fighting? I don’t know what she does for a living (actress? model? socialite?), but I guess she decided she needed to get her name out there more.
On a positive note, I had no idea public nudity was legal in NYC. Thumbs up for that.
Dude, I’ve lived here my whole life and I’ve only seen a topless chick once, 2 years ago. Yes there’s beautiful women everywhere, but they don’t take advantage of this.
Author comes off as a bit of an asshole at the end there.
That’s because in the grand scheme of things it’s not that important a cause to be championing.
“I love all women” is the misogynistic equivalent of the “But I have friends who are black!” racist defense. Not calling you a misogynist, just saying.
Weren’t we on Rihanna’s side when she was pissed at Instagram for taking her topless photos down? Which is obviously the inspiration for this, judging from Scout’s avatar? Why the negativity now?
Probably because Rihanna’s pics were from a photo shoot (unless there are personal pics I’m forgetting). This, on the other hand, stinks of grandstanding.
Wow way to be an asshole to the author of this article. You want the publicity that this article and pictures will bring you and at the same time you insult the girl about how trivial she is. Yes her cause may not be important to you just like a lot of causes aren’t important to me but that doesn’t mean you have to take a crap on them.
And the mere fact that you felt compelled to censor her pics while this site has no problem showing shirtless dudes all the time ought to perhaps make you actually think about her words and how the sexualisation and shame of women is seen. Especially in the USA
Stacey, I think you just have to accept that she can’t live the button down life like you. She wants it all. The terrifying lows, the dizzying highs, the creamy middles! Sure, she might offend a few of the blue-noses with her cocky stride and musty odors. oh, she’ll never be the darling of the so called “City Fathers” who cluck their tongues, stroke their beards, and talk about “What’s to be done with this Scout Willis?”
If Scout would like this to happen why doesn’t she just create her own app that allows this? Instagram is 70% teens and pre-teens. What’s next? A campaign to have Instragram allow porn?