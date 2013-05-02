'Scribblenauts' Being Sued By Nyan Cat And Keyboard Cat Owners

Apparently Keyboard Cat and Nyan Cat are owned by somebody, and those somebodies are very angry over Scribblenauts not paying up for their memes.
If you’re not familiar with Scribblenauts, it’s a puzzle game where you write anything you can think of on the screen and it actually creates it in the game world. It’s very cute and surprisingly challenging, but apparently its use of memes has gone too far according to a few gentlemen.
The gentlemen in question are Charles Schmidt and Christopher Orlando Torres, Keyboard and Nyan respectively, and they want, well, a lot of money:
Defendants are accused of shamelessly using identifying “Nyan Cat” and “Keyboard Cat” by name to promote and market their games. Plaintiffs claim that Warner Bros and 5th Cell’s trademark infringement was willful and intentional and are requesting an award of treble damages and requesting the case be deemed exception under 15 U.S.C. § 1117(a), thereby entitling Plaintiffs to an award of reasonable attorneys’ fees.
The suit names both 5th Cell, the developer, and Warner Brothers, the game’s publisher. It’s a little late, if you were wondering: The game hit in 2009.
It’s unfortunate that apparently a game can’t even make a pop culture reference anymore without being sued, but we’ll see how that works out legally: One suspects either the gentlemen in question won’t be able to prove they “own” the meme, or that a wild settlement will appear and magically end the battle.
It’s pretty clear from reading the text of the lawsuit that this action, is less about making money or suing a game that merely makes a pop culture reference and more of a statement leveled at Warner Bros. for viciously protecting it’s own copyrights while at the same time infringing on others. “The WB logo is also a meme, even though it is only two letters in the outline of a shield. Of course, WB employs an army of lawyers who use trademark and copyright law to zealously protect its intellectual property, including its logo.” I realize you would’ve had to read past the first paragraph of legalese, but it’s pretty obvious this is more of a stunt and of course it’ll get settled out of court. I don’t understand why you would begrudge these two for exposing and attacking an example of corporate hypocrisy?
I have to agree. I don’t know anything about the Keyboard Cat owner, but everything I’ve read about the Nyan Cat guy says to me that he’s really cool. He had no problem with all the gifs and memes and everything that popped up, the original Nyan Cat video (made by another person) was fine, he had an awesome tribute to Marty (RL Nyan Cat) when he died ( [mashable.com] ). I’m pretty sure it’s specifically about WB here, 5th Cell was probably just included because the lawyer said it had to be if they were going to harass WB.
Because it adds to the problem it’s supposed to be “satirizing”. The way you get this kind of thing to stop is to not do it. I’m not defending Warner Brothers here, they’ve got a terrible record on this stuff that I’ve covered before. But you don’t stop a gold rush by trying to find more goddamn gold.
Also, if that’s what they want to do, adding the developer into the mix is shitty. 5th Cell isn’t a wholly owned subsidiary, they’re an independent developer. They have to spend money they might not really have to fight this in court. So basically, no matter how this shakes out, these guys are treating other people like dirt.
Since they’re listed as co-defendants, 5th Cell doesn’t have to spend a dime, WB’s lawyers will be covering both of them whether they want to or not.
But really, it’s never going to go to trial, WB will settle and they’ll drop the case, and quite possibly donate the settlement.
Actually, kind of sounds like it’s already starting to fall apart:
[www.iptrademarkattorney.com]
Wow, that was quick.
They might be co-defendants, but they’ll probably need to spend money on lawyers, either way. I’m skeptical that this is some sort of political point; if so it was incredibly ill-thought-out.
“Nyan Cat, a character with a cat’s face and a body resembling a horizontal breakfast bar with pink frosting sprinkled with light red dots, flies across the screen, leaving a stream of exhaust in the form of a bright rainbow in its wake.”
I love that they can’t say “Pop-Tart” in the complaint.
Why would they say “Pop-Tart?” The character’s name is Nyan Cat. Poptart is a description of it’s body, and some people use Poptart out of ignorance, but its actual name is Nyan Cat.
I see what you mean now! Can I still blame it on being too early if it’s already 1:30pm?