Seahawks-Rams Live Blog, Second Half

#Russell Wilson #Seattle Seahawks
10.28.13 4 years ago 713 Comments

melonhead

Teams swap possessions, then St. Louis gets a freakishly competent third down conversion by Kellen Clemens on their second drive to set up a field goal.

Just when the Rams actually looked like they might make Seattle nervous, Clemens throws a terrible interception to Bruce Irvin when the Rams had curl routes open. But the Seahawks again were quickly stifled on offense.

Once again, the St. Louis running game gets the Rams in position to take a commanding lead when Clemends threw another terrible interception, this one to Richard Sherman, who returned it deep into Rams’ territory. St. Louis made a decent goal line stand, stopping two Russell Wilson bootleg runs from the 1, but then Golden Tate caught a touchdown pass on third down to finally put Seattle on the scoreboard with six minutes left in the half.

The Seahawks had a chance to threaten late, but Robert Quinn sacked Russell Wilson on back-to-back plays to give him three for the half. A shame the Rams’ defensive effort has to be wasted because they’re making Seattle look bad.

