Seahawks-Rams Live Blog, Second Half

Teams swap possessions, then St. Louis gets a freakishly competent third down conversion by Kellen Clemens on their second drive to set up a field goal.
Just when the Rams actually looked like they might make Seattle nervous, Clemens throws a terrible interception to Bruce Irvin when the Rams had curl routes open. But the Seahawks again were quickly stifled on offense.
Once again, the St. Louis running game gets the Rams in position to take a commanding lead when Clemends threw another terrible interception, this one to Richard Sherman, who returned it deep into Rams’ territory. St. Louis made a decent goal line stand, stopping two Russell Wilson bootleg runs from the 1, but then Golden Tate caught a touchdown pass on third down to finally put Seattle on the scoreboard with six minutes left in the half.
The Seahawks had a chance to threaten late, but Robert Quinn sacked Russell Wilson on back-to-back plays to give him three for the half. A shame the Rams’ defensive effort has to be wasted because they’re making Seattle look bad.
I just wanted this game to be this:
@ Nippo
Would have been fine with that.
What l got was this:
I think most of us wanted this.
Nah. Don’t care that much.
Sea cucumber anus should suffice.
Not this?
[mommyodyssey.files.wordpress.com]
Not this:
Richard Sherman’s space beacon Toque available at hatz.com.
This…fuck.
I’m gonna go to the Wikipedia page for “Narcissistic Personality Disorder” and stick a picture of Golden Tate on there. Laters.
FarCry 3 time. Gentlemen.
Annnd I’m off to play video games. Good night gentlemen and like two ladies.
SHIBBETYGIBBETDAAAHHHHHFUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU
Fantasy loss was done and dusted.
Just really, REALLY don’t like the Seahawks.
I think that’s an appropriate mindset to have after watching this game
Me thinks somebody’s fantasy matchup depended on tonight’s game.
S’all right.
Just FLLAARRRGGGAAAAAAAAARRRRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHH
I think Sill is having a stroke. Somebody call an ambulance!
Tirico berates Golden Tate for taunting, and then ESPN leads off with that as the highlight. Something’s wrong here, folks.
Everything since (and much before) the Happy Birthday Tim Tebow extravaganza has rendered TWWL pathetic
That was an awful shitshow of a game, but a win. Go Hawks!
Bet the Rams miss Chief Bradford now! Not really.
[NSFW] [25.media.tumblr.com]
RRRAAAAWWWR!
But really, fuck the Lions.
Fuck the Cowboys secondary more … much more … and Monte Kiffin the most.
From now on, I shall refer to my underwear as my lion cloth.
Ha!
*loin
My lion cloth esploded.
Why can’t she be on Washington’s helmets?
SEXY RAYCESS
she makes my skin red.
Marty: Son, good work out there tonight. I taught you well.
Brian: Can’t believe we lost that. Regular season games are tough…
Marty: Wait a second, that wasn’t a playoff game?! You’re not invited home for Thanksgiving.
Goooood night folks.
Holy Shit. The Seahawks should give Kellen Clemons the game ball.
HHHGGGRRRRAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
Remember when the Rams were excited to get Jeff Fisher? That was fun.
The Seahawks and Rams gather together to pray that nobody saw this.
Fisher: this is superbowl 34 all over again.
except you know, the stakes are much lower.
and you still look like a dumbass for the playcall
they’re not great with the handies, but they give good monday nights
Go fuck yourself Seattle and fuck you twice Pete Carroll, “I’ve got nothing for you.”
What an asswipe.
But he’s such a happy miserable douchey asswipe.
You win by yard, you lose by a yard.
“The Aristocrats!”
That really sums it up well. Komment of the Week candidate.
nice
Fucking ClemRams! Derp.
Brian Schottenheimer, ladies and gentlemen!
THIS
++++1
JEFF FISHER GO FUCKING KILL YOURSELF GAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
The St. Louis Rams Everyone!
LEGION OF BADOOM
Welp, that ended predictably.
KELLEN CLEMENS FOR LEAST
yup
Smushsmortion!!!!!!
dumb.
Yeah, that’s about right
BWHAHAHAAHAAAA!!!!
Are the Seahawks the luckiest team ever
………..MAYBE………
So, so Rams
FUCKIN WOOT
Kellen Clemens, ELITE!
what the fuck was that
Fuck this
Da fuq?
C’mon you PK favored fuckwits
ZAC STACY FTW
Crazy fuck up crazy fuck up no Whammies!
No way C-Haux win this…
Legion of M*A*S*H!
You’re telling me you want Richardson as your goal-line back over Stacy? Really???
You blow this Rams… GODDAMMIT already.
Fisher just did a think that doesn’t matter, which was the right thing.
Fo real doe fellas I’m out NSFW:[24.media.tumblr.com]
Nice finale! Excellent job tonight!
I will take one of each.
I can only hope the Rams win this on a terrible, terrible call.
Come on, Rams. Fuck Pete Carroll.