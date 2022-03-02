Shortly after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine last week, word got out that actor Sean Penn was already in the country filming a documentary. For the record, Penn had planned the documentary for months as it became clear that a crisis was brewing in the country, and that consensus was solidified as Vladimir Putin began his shocking invasion that has galvanized much of the world against Russia.

Amidst bold, continuing efforts by the Ukrainian people to ward off Russian soldiers, the country is now a warzone and unsafe for civilians. The actor recently tweeted an update that he and his crew were forced to walk to Poland while documenting the mass Ukrainian exodus:

“Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road,” Penn tweeted. “Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value.”

Just two days earlier, Penn was still in country and condemned Putin for the invasion in a series of tweets as well as challenged Washington to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty:

“Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn’t relent, I believe Mr. Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind,” Penn tweeted. “President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle. Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost.”

While a Hollywood actor arriving in the middle of a humanitarian crisis is not always ideal, the Ukrainian government is thankful for Penn documenting the events on the ground