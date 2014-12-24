Everything You Need To Know About Krampus, Santa’s Evil Sidekick

Shutterstock

To me, there’s always been something a bit off about the concept of Santa Claus. Growing up Jewish, I found myself equal parts fascinated and afraid of the fat bearded man who could allegedly see kids when they’re sleeping. But apparently, this yuletide character was only the tip of the creepy iceberg. A few years ago, when watching a Christmas-themed episode of Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, I learned about a mythical being far worse than that jolly old man in the red suit. His name is Krampus.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In recent years, Krampus has found his way into American pop culture. He’s appeared on TV shows like Supernatural and The Colbert Report.. More recently — Legendary Pictures released some creepy holiday cards in support of Mike Dougherty’s 2015 film about “The Christmas Devil.” What I’m trying to say is, it’s the perfect time to familiarize yourselves with the creature that has been celebrated in European mythology for centuries.

So who is Krampus? From National Geographic:

Krampus, whose name is derived from the German word krampen, meaning claw, is said to be the son of Hel in Norse mythology. The legendary beast also shares characteristics with other scary, demonic creatures in Greek mythology, including satyrs and fauns. The legend is part of a centuries-old Christmas tradition in Germany, where Christmas celebrations begin in early December. Krampus was created as a counterpart to kindly St. Nicholas, who rewarded children with sweets. Krampus, in contrast, would swat “wicked” children and take them away to his lair.

This half-man, half-goat demon monster is pretty old, too. Tales of the “Wild Man” are found throughout literature and folklore that date back before the birth of Jesus Christ. Yes, Krampus is St. Nicholas’ evil sidekick, if you will.

St. Nicholas Day happens every year on December 6th and on the night before the holiday, the beast is said to visit naughty children to beat them with a stick or chain before he throws them in his sack to take them off to his fiery lair. This event is called “Krampusnacht” and Christoph Waltz recently explained the tradition to Jimmy Fallon when he visited The Tonight Show.