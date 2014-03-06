A Second Grader Was Asked To List Five Keys To Success And Nailed It In Five Sentences

Creative Director
03.06.14 9 Comments

What does it take to succeed in second grade? Turns out, the keys to success aren’t much difference from those in later stages of life: listen, listen well, concentrate, and some other stuff. But don’t take my word for it when you can get your knowledge from the wisest second grader to ever (take forever to) lace up a pair of sneakers.

Take it away, student of redditor Icceez’s mom:

Reddit

