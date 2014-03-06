A Second Grader Was Asked To List Five Keys To Success And Nailed It In Five Sentences

What does it take to succeed in second grade? Turns out, the keys to success aren’t much difference from those in later stages of life: listen, listen well, concentrate, and some other stuff. But don’t take my word for it when you can get your knowledge from the wisest second grader to ever (take forever to) lace up a pair of sneakers.
Take it away, student of redditor Icceez’s mom:
I always forget the last part.
Damn. My life was on track until the last one.
Don’t listen to this kid. Howard Stern didn’t, and look at how successful he became.
I never show my privite parts in public.
My private parts, on the other hand (literally)….
He forgot “..for free.” at the end there.
This kid sucks at spelling.
Made me think of Bill Madison. “Haha, kid can’t even read!”.
Kid’s already ahead of most politicians.
This kid is my new hero