10 Essential Items Every Bro Needs

Most men live by a code, but it’s up to the individual to decide what that code actually entails and just how well and often they’ll enforce it. One code that is eternally simple and should always be enforced, though, is that of remaining stylish while staying true to one’s own artistic vision and creative, youthful energy. With that in mind, here are some essential items for any young, stylish and creative individual that are not only necessary for daily activities, but also allow the man behind them to express himself.

The Seiko XNY Watch

This watch was designed with the dual purpose of looking good while expressing individuality and enduring through the daily grind of a man who is out to accomplish his goals and conquer his dreams.

The Montblanc Starwalker Fountain Pen

The written word will never change, but the way that we write it certainly has. Anyone with thumbs can whip out a smartphone and take down a note, but a man will always catch an eye and the attention of others with an elegant writing instrument that pushes importance and influence.

The Burberry Check Print Wallet

A man’s wallet is only as valuable is what’s in it, according to people who may not care about the instant impressions that can be made by just one flash of a truly great wallet. With a signature name and unmistakable style, this Burberry classic proves that the wallet isn’t just for sitting on.

Salvatore Ferragamo Gamma Valet Leather Key Chain

Nobody wants to walk around with a clutter in his pants, specifically when it comes to a bulky, unnecessary keychain. A man’s keychain should be simple-yet-practical, with the ability to make a statement without having to wave it in someone’s face. Oh, and leave the keys to your parents’ home at your home.

Bleecker Leather Molded Origami iPad Case

Time to shed the college logo skin from your iPad or tablet and step up your tech gear’s game with a look that tells your peers, bosses or clients that you should be taken seriously. You may also change your tablets and smart phones with each new model that arrives, but you don’t have to change how you present and protect them.

Grooming Lounge Chrome Fusion Razor

Nobody wants to see your crusty, old razor with the rusty cartridge you’ve been using since last year sitting on the edge of the sink, so do yourself and your face a favor by upgrading to something that is both necessary and visually pleasing. An elegant razor may seem like extravagant expense, but it may also be the kind of accessory that tells any special guests that you care about your appearance.

Jack Spade Atlas Messenger Bag

You don’t have to give up your favorite and most convenient accessory, as long as you’re willing to upgrade the appearance to something a little better than that stained sack you were hauling from class-to-class in college. A waxed canvas gives off the same stylish appearance of expensive leather, but allows you to keep your gear light and minimal.

Cole Haan Air Madison Plain Oxford

A true classic that combines a sophisticated look with a pair of shoes that can be worn for almost any occasion with a comfortable fit that won’t tear your feet to pieces if you have to walk from one side of the city to another. Just make sure to do yourself and the shoes a favor and don’t turn down a polish when you pass a stand.

Boss Covis Wool & Cashmere Jacket

No closet is complete without a stylish, sensible and durable coat that can be worn on the coldest days without making a guy look like he’s ready to have his mittens pinned to his sleeves. The Covis jacket is as versatile as it is an eye-catcher.

Armstrong & Wilson Cotton Pocket Square

Your pants and shirts weren’t made so you could wipe your hands on them after a sneezing fit, and the same goes for your significant other’s favorite outfit. You don’t have to break the bank on an elegant pocket square or handkerchief, but keeping one in your pocket at all times will go a long way in showing that you give a snot how you look when your hands are dirty.