Getty Image

In an emotional Instagram post on Saturday, Selma Blair revealed that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 15 years ago. “I have #multiplesclerosis,” she wrote. “I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and willpower and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”

As reported by People, the Cruel Intentions and Hellboy actress decided to open up about her diagnosis while working on the new Netflix series Another Life, which is currently filming. The show’s costume designer was apparently catering to Blair’s specific physical needs as a result of her having MS: