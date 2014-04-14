Police Find Seven Dead Babies Inside The Garage Of The World’s Worst Human Being

You’re looking at the face of a monster. Megan Huntsman, 39, was arrested on murder charges Sunday after police discovered seven dead infants stuffed into cardboard boxes in the garage of her former residence.

Police believe Huntsman gave birth to the babies between 1996 and 2006, and lived at the Utah home where the bodies were discovered until three years ago.

Nothing could be more shocking than the crime itself, but the baffling ignorance of the people surrounding Huntsman comes close. The New York Times reports:

Officers responded to a call Saturday from Ms. Huntsman’s estranged husband about a dead infant at the home in Pleasant Grove, 35 miles south of Salt Lake City, said Capt. Michael Roberts of the Pleasant Grove police. The officers discovered the six other bodies. Captain Roberts declined to comment on a motive or on what Ms. Huntsman said during an interview with investigators. He said that the estranged husband, whose name was not released, lived with Ms. Huntsman when the babies were born but was not considered a person of interest. “We don’t believe he had any knowledge of the situation,” Captain Roberts said. Asked how the husband could not have known about the bodies if he lived in the house, he replied, “That’s the million-dollar question. Amazing.”

Huntsman’s estranged husband found the bodies while he was cleaning out the garage in anticipation of moving back in with his daughters. Huntsman has three living children, all daughters aged 13-20, that live in the home where the bodies were discovered.

A neighbor told the Salt Lake Tribune that Huntsman was “a great neighbor” who gained and lost some weight during her time at the residence, but that no one suspected she was pregnant. Huntsman has no criminal record, aside from a 2011 traffic citation.

NY Times & Salt Lake Tribune via Gawker