Same-Sex Marriage Is Now Legal In New Jersey

Ey so if you’d wanted to have a same-sex marriage in New Jersey before today you could’ve fuggedenaboudit because it wasn’t legal, ya know? But shortly after midnight on Monday mornin’ the Neward, New Joisey mayah Cory Bookah married a same-sex couple, thus officiatin’ same-sex marriage in the state of New Joisey.

And so ends my attempt to type in a New Jersey accent. I apologize profusely to anyone from NJ offended by my attempt in the previous paragraph. Anyway, Newark mayor (and hotly tipped Democratic party frontrunner) Cory Booker married Marsha Shapiro and Louise Walpin shortly after midnight in Newark. According to CNN, same-sex marriage is now legal in 14 states: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Washington DC.

(h/t: CNN)