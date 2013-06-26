Shamble Into Wednesday With Some Comedic Zombie GIFs

Senior Contributor
06.26.13 2 Comments

You could argue zombies are culturally tired, but the box office disagrees. World War Z is officially a huge hit, so zombies are on the comeback train, and we’ll likely be seeing more big budget movies featuring the undead. But this isn’t a bad thing, as these GIFs demonstrate…

zombie 6

zombie20

zombie19

zombie18

zombie16

zombie15
Everybody spent at least half of a Dead Rising playthrough doing exactly this.

zombie17
They are technically zombies, if far more adorable than your average zombie.

zombie 2

zombie13

zombie14
Also, I freely admit to an entire playthrough of Dead Rising 2 doing just stuff like this.

zombie12

zombie11

zombie 10

zombie 9

zombie 8

zombie 7

zombie 5

zombie 4

zombie 3

zombie 1

