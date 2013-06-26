You could argue zombies are culturally tired, but the box office disagrees. World War Z is officially a huge hit, so zombies are on the comeback train, and we’ll likely be seeing more big budget movies featuring the undead. But this isn’t a bad thing, as these GIFs demonstrate…
Everybody spent at least half of a Dead Rising playthrough doing exactly this.
They are technically zombies, if far more adorable than your average zombie.
Also, I freely admit to an entire playthrough of Dead Rising 2 doing just stuff like this.
Shamble Into Wednesday With Some Comedic Zombie GIFs
Aw, now I’m just sad that we’ll probably never get the Pushing Daisies zombie graphic novel.
KEEP THE FAITH IT WILL HAPPEN.
Actually I’m kinda hoping for a new season. Come on, Netflix!