Shaq Stood Up For LeBron James Using A Hilarious, Emoji-Filled Instagram Post

Nearly 24 hours later and some disappointed Heat fans are still drinking themselves silly and shaking their heads at LeBron’s decision to return to Cleveland. But there’s one guy — one very big guy — who’s got the King’s back: Shaquille O’Neal.

The former NBA All-Star center star and former teammate offered his support with a hilarious and on-point Instagram post, which shows him suited up in the jerseys of all the various teams he’s played for over the course of his lengthy pro career. What’s that saying? Something something a picture’s worth a thousand words? Yeah, Kazaam knows what’s up.