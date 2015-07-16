Watch These Beachgoers Rescue a Beached Great White Shark

07.16.15 3 years ago

It could’ve been something out of Jaws when this great white shark was beached off the coast of Chatham, Massachusetts. Yet this time it was the shark that was the victim, with surrounding humans rescuing it instead of hunting it down.

Witnesses describe what happened to WCVB:

“There was no way for the shark to get to where it could swim, so it just kept flapping and moving over,” witness Kelly Skanell said.

The shark was kept wet by beachgoers until it was pulled back into the water by officials who attached a line to its rear caudal fin.

In addition, YouTube user Mike Bartel uploaded the video above of rescue workers throwing water on the struggling shark, and then towing it back into the ocean while beachgoers cheer. It’s all kinds of heartwarming, and how often can you say that about a great white shark?

(Via WCVB, h/t Mashable)

Around The Web

TAGSchathamgreat white sharkJAWSMASSACHUSETTSRescueSHARKS

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 hour ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP