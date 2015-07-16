Watch These Beachgoers Rescue a Beached Great White Shark

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It could’ve been something out of Jaws when this great white shark was beached off the coast of Chatham, Massachusetts. Yet this time it was the shark that was the victim, with surrounding humans rescuing it instead of hunting it down.

Witnesses describe what happened to WCVB:

“There was no way for the shark to get to where it could swim, so it just kept flapping and moving over,” witness Kelly Skanell said. The shark was kept wet by beachgoers until it was pulled back into the water by officials who attached a line to its rear caudal fin.

In addition, YouTube user Mike Bartel uploaded the video above of rescue workers throwing water on the struggling shark, and then towing it back into the ocean while beachgoers cheer. It’s all kinds of heartwarming, and how often can you say that about a great white shark?

(Via WCVB, h/t Mashable)