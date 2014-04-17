SHOCKER: A Third Of All Games Downloaded On Steam Are Never Opened

All gamers have it. Not all gamers will admit it, but we all have it: The pile of shame. The games that we bought because they were cheap, the games we accepted because they were free, the games we purchased because they came in a Humble Bundle and it was nice to give your money to a good cause. And in Ars Technica’s breakdown of Steam and how it works, unsurprisingly that leads to a rather large collective pile of gaming shame.
Ars Technica has debuted a semi-regular feature called “Steam Gauge”, and they’ve started it off with an enormous data scrape and extrapolation from that set. As we all know, both the games we’ve played and the games we’ve bought are a part of our public Steam profile. All Kyle Orland did was compile the data, and the results are actually quite fascinating.
There are some less than surprising data points, like the fact that Dota 2 and Team Fortress 2 are by far the most commonly downloaded games on Steam. In fact, the top ten games on Steam are all Valve’s. But then things get interesting:
As you can see, just because a game is registered to a lot of Steam accounts doesn’t mean it’s popular. Half-Life 2: Lost Coast, for instance, is the third-most popular game on the service by ownership, registered to about 12.8 million Steam accounts by our count. But the tech demo, which shows off some deleted content from Half-Life 2, has only been actively loaded up by about 2.1 million of those owners, placing it behind 35 other Steam games by that metric.
It also shows just how obsessive some games’ fans really are. For example, Skyrim and Civilization V have the same number of overall owners, but Civ players have logged 100 million more hours on Steam. And Football Manager 2014 waxes them both by that metric. It doesn’t have nearly the sales, but fans play that game for hours.
Perhaps the most telling statistic is that sales, and playtime, are bolstered by a handful of massive hits, while the rest of the games accept relative crumbs. Valve has done a good job of supporting the indie developer, but really, the truth is that no amount of indie cred can make up for the lack of a marketing budget. That doesn’t mean, however, that indie games can’t do well in the long tail.
Via Ars Technica
I’m still playing Skyrim. I haven’t picked up the Xbox version in 2 years, but I got the Legendary edition on sale for like 18 bucks last ThanXmas or so and I’ve put like 130 hours of meandering, heavily modded fun into it. The amount of content available is mind bottling. It literally puts your mind in a bottle.
So, wait, Bethesda just jarred your brain? Was that part of the Privacy Policy of the Legendary Edition, or an unrelated medical experiment?
I actually realized that I tend to play games away from Steam. I’ve sunk hours into Hotline Miami, but I mostly play the PS3 version because I prefer the controls.
I love Hotline, and agree totally. That game is impossible with keyboard/mouse. I got it free with PS Plus and realized how fun it was.
I buy so many bundles for Steam that I don’t even want to play half the games. I always play the AAA titles but may not get to play Alien Shooter XD Reloaded HD edition. Then you also have the traders out there that lay hands on everything by hook or crook and a lot of their inventory will never be opened.
I have some of those that I got through Humble Bundle and have never opened, but I don’t feel awful about it because at least some of it goes to a good cause.
I know that it would be incredibly difficult to do this from just a data scrape, but did Ars Technica do anything to measure intent to play? I have like 5 games on my back catalog that I genuinely want to play but have not gotten around to because I am a big completionist and a lot of the games I currently play are RPG’s.
I don’t know there’s a way to quantify that, to be honest.
I buy a lot of games during the spring/winter sales and let them sit. I’ll get into one game, and neglect the others. Plus, I think the online-only games will someday have servers that are empty, and I’d rather play them while they’re full and leave the single-player ones for later.
If I’ve finished/beaten a steam game, I uninstall it, I wonder if they have tracked that, or are just assuming not installed means never played.
I believe it still tracks your total hours, even if you uninstall. Might want to check your profile.
Heh, at least a third of my Steam games are stuff that’s waiting for my video card to be upgraded from Potato 300 to something from Nvidia before they’ll work. The Witcher 2 is a good example of this.
I will never have time to play all the games I want to play. Just had to accept it and divert my attention to whatever was fun, whether that meant keeping a gaming pile of shame or not. I’ve got more than 10 xbox 360 games unplayed (damn CEX) and so many PC games I don’t want to count.
The upside is that my game purchasing habits now cost me much less money, I can just dredge old titles for new things to play. Probably only buy one game every other month now (which is down from my heyday of two or three games a week).