The failed MAGA coup continues to bring fallout following the deadly Janary 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that was incited by Trump and multiple Republican senators. Many defendants await their trials, including the the so-called “QAnon Shaman,” Jake Angeli, whose lawyer is not painting the most flattering portrait of his client in order to convince the justice system that the far-right mob was manipulated by Trump’s propaganda and rhetoric. Well, another Trump supporter who was spotted entering the U.S. Capitol on that day saw his North Hollywood home raided by FBI agents, and details are starting to spill forth toward news outlets.

The Los Angeles Daily News reveals that federal law enforcement agents did visit the home of Siaka Massaquoi (seen above wearing a MAGA hat in LA on October 17, 2020), who was recently seen in two episodes of Netflix and Ryan Murphy’s Ratched (Massaquoi played a priest). As the outlet notes, Massaquoi (who is very active on social media) was spotted in social media videos that surfaced from the January 6 insurrection. The Los Angeles Daily News quotes Massaquoi as declaring, “I did nothing wrong on the 6th… They can paint something as wrong, but I did nothing violent.” Here’s more:

Laura Eimiller, a spokeswoman for the FBI, confirmed that agents searched the home of Siaka Massaquoi in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 10. She said no one was arrested. Why the FBI raided Massaquoi’s home was unclear Sunday — a search warrant filed in advance of the raid was under seal, and the agency declined to comment about the investigation.

Well, Massaquoi has responded, sort-of, to this news. He’s gone on the defensive on Instagram while posting screencaps of news headlines about the raid. He’s provided no actual facts here, but he imagines that the headlines will describe him as an “anti-vaxxer.” He also inserted shots of Will Smith’s performance from Enemy of the State.

Massaquoi has played brief roles not only in Ratched but also NCIS: Los Angeles and S.W.A.T.. He’s been active in the effort to “recall” Democratic Gov. Gavin. Newsom in California.

(Via Los Angeles Daily News)