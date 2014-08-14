‘Sin City: A Dame To Kill For’ Got Made Thanks To Some Pretty Shady Deals

You probably aren’t familiar with the company Prime Focus World. They’re a visual effects house, and they did the majority of the visuals for Sin City: A Dame To Kill For. So they’ve got a lot riding on the movie… a lot more than they realistically should.
Variety has a long, interesting read about Prime Focus and how basically it’s been repeatedly screwed by Hollywood. Their first job was the infamously bad 3D transfer of Clash of The Titans, for example. But what pops out pretty early on is just how shady Sin City: A Dame To Kill For seems to be as an enterprise:
After shooting was done, though, the footage languished for almost a year. “Because it was independently financed this time, the challenge was finding a company that could come in as a financial partner,” Rodriguez explains. “In other words, give us f/x work as equity. Not many companies will do that.”
Uh, yeah, they won’t because VFX work is expensive and you essentially want it for free, up front, with no guarantee of return. Furthermore, as Variety itself notes, deals like that are what shut down effects houses like Digital Domain and Rhythm and Hues. Rodriguez is not a stupid person and would be well aware of this, especially since he owns his own effects house.
It’s a little odd, as well, since Rodriguez clearly presold the movie to multiple territories to raise funding. With that strategy, usually you take the money from the presale, use it to pay for the movie, and then make money on the back end. Furthermore, most film funding companies, when they give you money, want proof you can actually deliver what you’re promising.
So Rodriguez, to make this movie, had to have already proven he could finish it before he had the cash to shoot a frame of it. And yet, he was basically winging it on the visual effects, and remember: Those are the movie, here. There’s even fewer sets and props this time around. Which raises the question of what would have happened if Rodriguez couldn’t have secured an equity deal from a studio desperate enough to take it.
Life after Pi watch it to understand what this article so poorly explained.
Interesting video.
The problem, it seems, is with the pricing structure of the VFX houses: “We’ll give you this many shots for this amount of money” with little or no recourse for additional billings for changes mandated by the production company. It’s like a corporate law firm saying “We’ll administer your buyout for X dollars” No law firm would do that. It’s strictly hourly. If the VFX studios billed by the hour, then they wouldn’t lose money, AND the studio would make sure that they kept the arbitrary changes to a minimum. Still, that wouldn’t solve the problem of studios chasing tax incentives around the world. What to do about that? I don’t have a clue.
The video also doesn’t mention (rightfully so, you don’t want to muddle the story too much) that aside from having to underbid against studios that enjoy subsidies, you’re also bidding against other studios that are in the same boat as you. You end up bidding at a loss just to try to keep the lights on, in the hopes that a studio will hire you for another job in the future that will have a better cost benefit for you. But when studios are forced to do that, they cannibalize the industry. There’s always another studio that is willing to take the work you turn down. And in the end, the VFX business is not profitable, anyway. It’s not a business you get into to get rich (as a studio owner/executive.)
One of the most famous VFX houses (you know which one) that has been in business for nearly 40 years survived (in part) because it was part of a bigger company that had profitable divisions.
Either the bottom is going to fall out of the industry and we’ll be left with one giant VFX house (or probably two), or the industry has to band together somehow without being sued for collusion, to change things in an equitable way. No idea what that way is.
@mattyj2001 What’s the union situation? That would seem to be, at the very least, a traditional way of handling something like this.
That’s a good question, I’m not entirely sure. There was sometimes talk of unionizing but my impression is that not enough people were strongly for it. A lot of artists are freelancers/contractors and prefer that lifestyle (workstyle?) That may have just been the status quo at the company I worked for, others might not do as much contracting, but overall there never seemed to be a lot of advocacy/organization amongst the artists.
@mattyj2001 ILM almost went under right after completing the VFX work on Ang Lee’s Hulk too. They got saved at the last minute because Lucas needed them for Episode III, so he put a large influx of his own money into the studio (he did that 5 or 6 times throughout the years) which kept them afloat while they booked some more films and got back on track.
@Mr List Interesting. I had only been there since 2008 (up until last year) so I missed that, but once they started showing us the ‘numbers’ every so often, it always looked bleak. If not for the licensing arm of Lucasfilm, I doubt ILM would have survived as long as it did.
