Six Dates That Went Hilariously Right

It’s pretty easy to give up on love in the modern day, or at least so you’d think. Here are a few stories about dates that went hilariously right.

Mel Brooks And Anne Bancroft

Brooks rather famously pulled off the cleverest meet-cute in history: Brooks famously ran into Bancroft backstage at a TV show, and then “accidentally” ran into her later by asking a friend where she was grabbing a bite to eat. Brooks himself marked this as one of his favorite moments with her:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sometimes, Fate Means It

The story of Henry Schalizki and Bob Davis is probably the best argument for fate we’ve seen in a while. Schalizki and Davis first met in 1942, in Los Angeles, where they had dinner together and then lost touch. In 1945, Henry saw Bob on a poster advertising a play Bob was in, asked him out on a date… and promptly stood Bob up. Finally, in 1948, they ran into each other in Baltimore, and it finally stuck: They’ve been together ever since, and got married in 2010.