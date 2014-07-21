Sky News Apologized For The Most Tasteless Live Report You’ll Ever See

Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.21.14 5 Comments

Sky News’ Colin Brazier was reporting live from the Eastern Ukraine crash scene of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over the weekend, and to make a point about…something, he began rummaging through a victim’s suitcase and held up his findings to the camera. Mid-report, he realized what he was doing, saying, “We shouldn’t really be doing this, I suppose,” but the damage had already been done.

Today whilst presenting from the site of the MH17 air crash Colin Brazier reflected on the human tragedy of the event and showed audiences the content of one of the victims’ bags. Colin immediately recognised that this was inappropriate and said so on air. Both Colin and Sky News apologise profusely for any offence caused. (Via)

See, this is why I always pack poisonous snakes in my luggage — for fear of British news agencies scrounging through them like raccoons in a garbage can.

Via Mediaite

Around The Web

TAGSLIVE TVmalaysia airlinesSKY NEWS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP