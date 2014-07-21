Sky News Apologized For The Most Tasteless Live Report You’ll Ever See

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sky News’ Colin Brazier was reporting live from the Eastern Ukraine crash scene of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over the weekend, and to make a point about…something, he began rummaging through a victim’s suitcase and held up his findings to the camera. Mid-report, he realized what he was doing, saying, “We shouldn’t really be doing this, I suppose,” but the damage had already been done.

Today whilst presenting from the site of the MH17 air crash Colin Brazier reflected on the human tragedy of the event and showed audiences the content of one of the victims’ bags. Colin immediately recognised that this was inappropriate and said so on air. Both Colin and Sky News apologise profusely for any offence caused. (Via)

See, this is why I always pack poisonous snakes in my luggage — for fear of British news agencies scrounging through them like raccoons in a garbage can.

Via Mediaite