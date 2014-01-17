REPORT: Smoking Is Even Worse For Your Health Than Previously Thought

As we all know, thanks to years of public service announcements, smoking is bad for you. But it turns out that smoking is even more bad for you than you thought.
We know, the idea that inhaling burning tar fumes deep into your lungs twenty or more times a day is terrible for your health seems to be counterintuitive, but the extent to which it kills you is pretty staggering, at least according to an overview of research issued by the Surgeon General. Here’s what you can enjoy according to the New York Times:
…cigarette smoking — long known to cause lung cancer and heart disease — also causes diabetes, colorectal and liver cancers, erectile dysfunction and ectopic pregnancy. The other health problems the report names are vision loss, tuberculosis, rheumatoid arthritis, impaired immune function and cleft palates in children of women who smoke.
Really, “colorectal cancer” is all you needed to say, guys. We can see the warning label now: DO YOU REALLY WANT TO PAY EIGHT BUCKS TO DIE HORRIBLY OF ASS CANCER? Include a photo of a creepy guy snapping on a rubber glove, and cigarette companies will be out of business by the end of the year.
Joking about painful death and humiliation aside, it’s worth noting that this is simply a change in government policy, not the addition of new research. So there is a possibility, however remote, that the risk of a few of these horrible ailments has been greatly exaggerated. On the other hand, that’s a bit like saying instead of being creamed by semi at highway speeds, you’ll only have a sedan smack into you, so maybe this is the year to get serious about quitting.
(Image courtesy of Chiot’s Run on Flickr.)
I recently quit smoking, but come on. They keep pulling “studies” one after another, yet no ban is in sight.
Last year, the cigarette industry made half a trillion dollars. In profit:
Also, I question the idea that banning tobacco would do anything other than give money to actual criminals instead of just scumbags.
I don’t know. If they banned them I would probably quit. It would be too much effort to buy a pack of black market cigs every other day.
In here they raised the price because a tax was applied and put images on the boxes. All of this to raise awareness and make people quit. What I’m questioning is how hard they go against marihuana but tobacco industry, despite all these obstacles, still gets a pass to poison people.
Oh, that I agree with. The idea that tobacco and alcohol are OK but marijuana is the DEMON WEED is absurd.
It’s because legislation is such a circlejerk of incompetence and self-serving greed absolutely nothing can be done about anything. At this rate we won’t have to worry about a revolution, the government will have fucked themselves to death.
Actually, it’s largely due to how American history broke down. Time was, if you were a farmer, most of your crop went straight to the still: In the late 1800s, your average New Yorker drank 5.5 gallons of whiskey PER YEAR. Similarly, tobacco was an enormous cash crop. For better or worse, this country was founded on getting wasted and destroying your lungs.
Let’s light up, look anyone who’s smoking cigs already don’t care about the health problems, and this is in no way new information, as you could find this stuff out through doing Google searches. There’s multiple websites promoting the idea that the FDA has been exgratting the effects of Cigs for a while now, and I’m sure if you took the time look into it very rarely has one gotten, “Ass Cancer,” from them.
I don’t smoke but I’m actually all for people smoking if they want to; it’s their body, and frankly, every anti-smoking “advocate” I’ve ever met drives a car the size of a yacht. But it’s worth knowing what you’re inhaling; it’s called an “informed choice.”
About health or basic body odor. Honestly smokers smell so horrible
From a taxpayer perspective, it’s probably in the government’s best interests to either tax the crap out of cigarettes nation wide or ban them. There’s a lot of negative externalities when it comes to cigarettes that you end as a taxpayer end up paying for.
At MuffinMan, honestly the only time smokers smell bad is when they smoke in a closed area. I didn’t start smoking ’till a month ago, so I think my nose is a-okay to tell these things. The only time someone really reeks of cig is when they’re either in a closed room doing it, or if they’re smoking a cigar. I think weed smells way worse, and reeks a lot more.
Dan, I understand the informed part but your presentation seemed so pushy in the article so I felt I needed to defend.
Nipp, Cigs are five-six dollars already, in New York they’re twelve, how much more do you want them to be taxed? I mean I get your point but you can’t force someone to be healthy, junkfood affects more people than smoking does but that doesn’t mean they should start banning soda.
This just only makes me want a cigarette.
And I still jerk off every day with no problems so that erectile dysfunction thing is probably bullshit.
Also, in what liberal hell hole big city is a pack of cigs 8 dollars? Here in real America Missouri a pack of Camel Lights is 4 dollars. It’s glorious.
Pretty sure a pack of cigs costs $8 in NYC and other major cities.
Try like 11-15 in New York. Sin Tax is the greatest money maker New York City ever proposed.
I don’t think a pack gets much below $8 where I live. Unless you get one of those scary nasty off-brand packs that haven’t shot a new advertising photo since 1983, those get around $7.
They’re around $3-5 a pack here in GA ($4.25 for Marlboros). Also, I’ll stop smoking cigarettes when weed becomes legal in my state. That’s the only reason I still buy them.
“like i said, LIBERAL HELL HOLES.”
Hey, New England is chock-full of breweries. We just like our vices carbonated and alcoholic.
Honestly, if a pack was $3-5 instead of $11-15 here in NY, I wouldn’t have quit.
I quit last year when the MA legislature increased the cig tax, pushing the price of a pack of Marlboros to $10.
If Harry Dean Stanton quit now he might make it to 100.
Because the American government needs to be just a little bit further up our asses. If I want to kill myself by not wearing a seat belt, smoking cigarettes or eating a stick of butter with every meal.. it’s my mother effing right.
and yet the notion of your inalienable “right” is something created by the American government. lulz
If I did not drink, I would never smoke. They go together like Chinese food and chocolate pudding!
The only thing that makes me want to start smoking more than truth ads is those obnoxious e-cig commercials. If I have to watch Jenny McCarthy pronounce “club” that way one more time, I’m sending her a box of wolverines.
Warnings about all these things have been on Canadian cigarette packs for years, how is the US just learning about it?
The data was there, it just hadn’t been incorporated into official government literature until now.