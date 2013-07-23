Snikt Your Way Out Of Tuesday With Some Wolverine GIFs

It’s a good year to be Wolverine. He’s got a new movie that’s looking to clean up at the box office, a rebooted series that’s well worth reading on the stands, and he might be the star of yet another franchise in X-Force. So, to celebrate, we deploy the GIFs.
This is pretty heavy on the Jackman because, let’s face it, GIFing movies is pretty easy and it’s not like Jackman’s visage is this eye-searing monstrosity. We did find a few neat shout-outs to the comics and video games he’s been in, though, including on that’s highly relevant to the new movie.
Geez, I remembered the CGI claws in the Wolverine movie were bad, but I didn’t realize they were THAT bad.
Yeah, that popped out at me while putting this together. It’s not Hugh Jackman, either.
Funny too, because the ones from the previous X-Men movies didn’t look half-bad. The Origins ones just looked too shiny and clean to fit into the scene properly.
I remember watching the rough cut that was leaked of Origins: Wolverine and thinking “Oh those claws must be a stand in and they aren’t finished with the effects on this scene.” Then I caught it on cable a few years ago and was shocked they never finished it.
Keep in mind, the X-Men movie claws were largely practical effects.
Bboy Wolvie got it on lock lol
Good old Berserker Barrage makes me want to fire up either MvC2 or Ultimate MvC3
Can’t do it without yelling “Berserker Barrage!”, even if I’m by myself.
TORNADO CLAW!