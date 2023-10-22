Donald Trump didn’t have as epically bad week as Jim Jordan, the man he endorsed for Speaker of the House. But he’s not doing great either. He has multiple criminal cases on his docket, and his antics surrounding those inevitably caught the attention of the newly returned SNL.

During Weekend Update, co-host Colin Jost began with Judge Tanya Chutkan, who, if you can’t keep track of Trump’s many criminal trials, is overseeing the one involving Jan. 6. Judge Chutkan slapped him with a gag order over his repeated, illegal attempts to smear law enforcement officials. He inevitably responded to that as well, claiming that he “basically” didn’t “have the right to speak” anymore.

“Then he added ‘She’s like literally killing me,’” Jost told the crowd, making Trump sound like a petulant brat. “Then he yelled ‘You’re not even my real mom’ and slammed his bedroom door.”

Jost then moved onto an even stranger Trump antic: him sharing an doctored court sketch of him sitting next to Jesus Christ. Trump has compared himself to the son of God before — and SNL has dragged him over that before as well — but this one was even more inexplicable.

“Because if there’s one guy whose trial famously ended well, it’s Jesus,” Jost quipped.

Elsewhere in Weekend Update, Michael Che tackled Jim Jordan, who he said was “dropped” as a nominee for Speaker of the House by his fellow Republican representatives. But he should be “used” to that, Che joked, “because he was dropped a lot as a child.”

You can watch Che and Jost cover Joe Biden’s remarks about the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, George Santos, Ron DeSantis, Netflix, and a kangaroo getting punched by a man in the videos above and below.