Snoop Dogg To Donald Sterling: ‘F*ck You…You Racist Piece Of Sh*t’

Senior Pop Culture Editor
04.26.14 29 Comments

A lot of people are going to spend a lot of words writing and talking about the canker sore on the lip of humanity that is Donald Sterling. Leave it to Snoop Dogg to sum it up in 16 seconds.

