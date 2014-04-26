Snoop Dogg To Donald Sterling: ‘F*ck You…You Racist Piece Of Sh*t’

A lot of people are going to spend a lot of words writing and talking about the canker sore on the lip of humanity that is Donald Sterling. Leave it to Snoop Dogg to sum it up in 16 seconds.
A lot of people are going to spend a lot of words writing and talking about the canker sore on the lip of humanity that is Donald Sterling. Leave it to Snoop Dogg to sum it up in 16 seconds.
that’s right snoop, that’s right
Needed more f-bombs.
As usual, Snoop jumps on the latest bandwagon. People in LA have known that Sterling is a piece of shit for years. NOW Snoop says something?
it’s never too late to ostracize racist scumbags. what’s the matter with you. no, really, where is your malfunction centered, was it a bad childhood?
Tomorrow Snoop will say Hitler was a bad egg.
Well aren’t you King Hipster of Fuck Mountain
@Biff – Fair point. I suppose the most important thing is that people finally realize what a fucking waste of skin Sterling is.
Holy fuck, are you really being a hipster about this?
I don’t think @Balls of Steel is trying to be all ‘hipster’ about it with his comments. I think it’s more him trying to say that Sterling has been saying stuff like this for years and that these new horrible racist comments shouldn’t really come as a surprise for those who have listened, well, anything that Donald Sterling has said.
Though I will say that calling Snoop a bandwagoner is offensive and disrespectful to the man/myth/legend. I suppose that is a pretty ‘hipster’ thing to say.
[www.youtube.com]
@chewie the wook – Thank you,. Yes, that’s what I meant.
The bandwagoner remark has to do with Snoop’s tendency to wear the jersey of whichever team is popular/good at the moment. Example: he was rocking a Steelers jersey and saying he’s a Steelers fan. Then, the Steelers lose the Super Bowl to the Packers and he’s seen rocking a Packers jersey. What would you call that?
Thats true, he has done that quite abit recently. Though I highly doubt that either of those teams would be Snoops #1 NFL team.
Hahaha at least he isn’t a pink hat like Drake.
Hahaha I assume Snoops NFL loyalty is with the Raiders cause they were in LA but now their in Oakland so I figure just really doesn’t care too much. Especially seeing as how he would be partying with Super Bowl victors and not the defeated.
@chewie the wook – Haha! I remember the days of Raider Snoop! You’re right, at least he’s not pink hat Drake. Yet.
Fuck snoop, pot head ugly mother fucker.
Says the man with the Pearl Jam logo.
“Says the man with the Pearl Jam logo.”
HAHAHAHAHAHA
Donald Sterling has been saying this sort of disgusting racist bullshit for years, the only difference between now and then is that the Clippers are not a pathetic losing mess.
It is nice to see that people are actually following through on their outrage and that this piece of shit is getting criticized.
[deadspin.com]
With all this drama goin’ on in the LBC, its kinda hard bein snoop D-O double G
Anyone who gives a flying fuck what Snoop Dogg has to say needs to take a good, long look in the mirror.
So Snoop decides to go after a racist by sounding as racist as he himself possibly can. Nice.
My thoughts exactly. He’s not helping the situation.
Looks like you enjoyed that joint Snoop! Do N O T ! react like that, bad man, B A D !
I’m more of a wheat bread man myself
Motherf*ck Snoop. I guess being a racist in a racist Mexican killer gang is cool but being a old white racist is totally NOT cool. Once again f*ck Snoop and who’s ever riding his d*ck.
Who knew Sterling had so many fans now?
I almost gave a shit then I realized it was DONALD Sterling and not ROGER Sterling. Don’t fuck with my Mad Men.
Hey snoop, I’m outraged that you and other rappers use the n-word in your songs.
Calvin Broadus has a right to whatever bandwagon is hip at the moment. And if he wants to buy out the Clippers, he’s welcome to try.
Speaking of racist piece of shit, Snoops comments are equally as racist. Let’s answer ‘racism’ with racist comments ?
I mean would you want you’re gurl raw doggin Magic J? Hell, why not let her get sum Easy E also, ya feel me.
Doesn’t it look like snoop has shit smeared and matted in his hair? If you’ve ever seen shit matted in hair it looks just like snoops hair.