Snoop Dogg’s White Guy Persona Named Todd Is Inexplicably Promoting ‘White Guys Connect’

So I have no idea what’s going on here, but yesterday Snoop Dogg unveiled his new white guy persona named “Todd” to the world, which first popped up on Instagram, and now there’s a bunch of YouTube videos of Snoop/Todd promoting something called “White Guys Connect,” which is apparently a dating service for meeting ladies. I couldn’t find anything out when I Googled it, and since at one point he calls it “White Men Connect,” I’m guessing it’s fake. Plus, wouldn’t something called “White Guys Connect” actually be about connecting white guys with other white guys? Oh, Snoop.
Anyway, Snoop’s white person impersonation isn’t even all that good, which of course means that it’s also hilarious and a thousand times more successful than Nick Cannon’s horribly failed attempt. Amazing, isn’t it, how the execution of a similar joke can have a wildly different outcome when the person executing it is actually funny in the first place?
I don’t know why, but this reminds me of when the pimp in Deuce Bigalow puts on whiteface.
I haven’t seen the national outrage over this yet, but I’m sure it’ll be all over the news when I get home.
I’m pretty sure it will be limited to your dumb cracker ass pissing and moaning.
It’ll be reported no where because there isn’t anything controversial about someone going “White Face” unless you consider it controversial for people of any race to respond with a confused shrug.
See it can be funny when people joke about stereotypical things related to one culture or another. No one needs to lose their job or boycott or call anyone a racist. It’s ok to see differences and giggle. It doesn’t make you Satan. Now as for a cracker doing that shit, fuck them white supremacists.
@The Evil Twin it was reported pretty heavily when Nick Cannon did it lol.
The resemblance to Michael Jackson is a little disturbing. ::shudder::
it’s not racism when a black guy does it…..
so it is ok when a black person does racist shit then.
god, the hypocrisy is just disgusting
If you’d like 400 years of subjugation in exchange for making bad racial jokes that are only actually funny because they’re bad then you go ahead and make that trade. I’m too busy enjoying white privilege to feign outrage.
Also it used to be ok to do blackface but we kinda fucked it up by being mean spirited assholes about every other race.
@tfbuck your too busy enjoying white privilege? Holy shit is that sentence insufferable. What’s racist is to give a certain race the privilege to do one thing and then condemn another race for doing the same thing. That’s kinda the definition of racism.
It’s really sad that you face such oppression.
Maybe more black people should wear white face to avoid being harassed by cops.
But yeah. You’re the one who really had it tough.
Stupid question here: I see and here the “400 years” thing a lot. Is that counting back from 1965? Today? Just the years from when ANY slaves were brought from Africa regardless of where they were brought or who brought them? Not trolling here. You used it, I’d like to know what you meant.
Hear, damn you.
@The Ghost of Mattingly’s Mustache It’s a rough estimate. Does 335 years or 456 years or 275 years make a difference to the point? Even if it’s only 60 years that’s 60 years too many.
@TFBuckFutter, it sort of does matter to get you facts straight when referencing history. The institution of slavery last as your referring to lasted 246 years, 89 years of which occurred after 1776. Slavery as a recorded practice dates back to 1760 BCE, and has existed ever since one man figured out that could lash a rock to a stick and bash some one over the head with it. It still goes on to this day, probably in you own town.
So to answer your question ghost, He’s just talking straight out of his ass.
Yup. Because historical instances of slavery is what we’re talking about.
Not African Americans in THIS COUNTRY.
However, using your numbers it’s 246 + (2014-1776-89) = 395 years.
Ok? And the point is that AAs are STILL subjugated in today’s society. I never referenced slavery. But thank you for the help.
So to answer your question Ghost, THAT is where the number comes from.
Snoop, you’re not relevant anymore. Just ease away quietly with dignity. Whether it’s changing your name, doing this stupid shit, or writing another children’s book, this is not how you should be remembered.
You’re embarrassing yourself
The only thing I’m questioning is the Mrs Brady wig.