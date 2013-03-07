So Apparently Deadpool’s Video Game Takes Its Cues From Duke Nukem

That shot above is in the trailer. It comes immediately after Deadpool tries to motorboat Cable.
Yes, apparently Deadpool is going to be that kind of game.
Here’s the trailer, in its entirety:
Don’t get us wrong, we trust High Moon Studios to deliver a solid game. These were people who were handed Michael Bay’s Transformers movies and through sheer force of will actually squeezed a surprising amount of creative blood out of that particular stone. And we’ve little doubt a Deadpool game will play great. It’s a game that involves stabbing, shooting, and doing ridiculous things with little regard for health or safety. That’s pretty hard to screw up.
But it’s the whole brotastic attitude to the whole enterprise that’s a bit… well, odd. The humor is a bit wrong for the character. Granted, Deadpool is incredibly quirky and weird, but that’s because he’s genuinely insane. Put a good writer behind him, and you’ve got him calling firearms doorknobs as he beats the snot out of some intolerable snob who gave him a degenerative brain disease, or realizing he’s actually saying what’s in his captions aloud, or dropping a piano on Wolverine.
This… feels a bit like it’s trying too hard. “Adolescent” is the wrong word. You know that moment when you’re at a comedy show, and some guy comes on, trying really hard to be edgy? This kind of feels like that.
Still, we’ll reserve judgment for seeing actual gameplay footage. Like we said, this will be pretty hard to screw up. Really, all we have to do is drop a piano on somebody, and all will be forgiven. Video games don’t drop nearly enough pianos on people.
the small clips of gameplay footage in there makes it look like it could be something like a Bayonetta/DMC/Revengence type game
seems interesting
I think those are cutscenes, mostly, but yeah, if it’s a silly over-the-top brawler, it’ll be fun.
Just gonna leave this here.
Best part of the trailer.
For some reason it all makes me think of a weird cross between Earthworm Jim and…well, Deadpool I guess. Could be fun, but I’ll wait to see what you have to say Dan. TELL ME WHAT TO PLAY MASTER.
ANTICHAMBER.
No, seriously, Antichamber is a lot of fun.
That’s cool she likes Donkey Punch, who doesn’t??
“You know that moment when you’re at a comedy show, and some guy comes on, trying really hard to be edgy? This kind of feels like that.”
So you are saying this looks to be a Jeff Ross/ Carlos Mencia type of game?
I’ll chalk this up to having to make a game for a broader audience. This game has to appeal to more than the typical Marvel Fan or even a casual fan of Deadpool.
I do grant you that this would be cooler if Deadpool was acting more like Tiny Tina from Borderlands 2 and not like Dane Cook’s Id.
“So you are saying this looks to be a Jeff Ross/ Carlos Mencia type of game?”
Yeah, actually, that pretty much sums this trailer up perfectly.
“Deadpool is the Carlos Mencia of videogames.” Put it on the back of the box!
I agree the humor seems to have been Maximed a bit, for lack of a better term, but I’m not sure that is completely out of line with the overall tone of the books. The game actually looks like it could be fun- plus, lets be honest, this is probably as close to a Deadpool movie as we’re going to get.
Well, a good Deadpool movie.
“This game is going to be so awesome!” — 14 year old me
There are few things less funny than video games. If a video game promises to be “funny” run in the other direction.
The only exceptions are games made by people who used to work for the LucasArts adventure game division. But even their games can be hit and miss funny-wise.
I think games can be funny, but getting consistent humor out of a game is pretty hard.
I dunno, Daikatana was pretty damn hilarious. (Offstage whispering) Really? It wasn’t trying to be funny?
Daikatana was brought to its hilarious apex with this. Not work safe.
The Portal games are pretty consistently hilarious. I’m tempted to replay the second one just for the jokes, even though I’ve solved all the puzzles already.
…and Ryan Reynolds continues to be the best portrayal of Deadpool, through deadpan delivery.
My biggest gripe is the voice acting. I mean, really? Nolan North has done some seriously good voice work in the past, but he is NOT right for this. Bring back John Kassir from X-Men Legends and the Marvel Ultimate Alliance games.
I have to admit, I heard the voice and it threw me. Granted, nothing is going to be up to Nolan’s work on “Spec Ops: The Line”, but… huh?
[www.youtube.com] Similar, but more consistent and less over the top.
I have no problem with the jokes, Deadpool has no filter and can be extremely juvenile. But the delivery is off, I read him as being a lot more deadpan and with a lot less yelling. Hopefully that is more for the trailer than him screaming jokes at me during actual gameplay.
It makes you wonder who is writing the story. Since Cable is in it, I wonder if it is a certain original co-creator…
*rewatches the trailer to count the number of pouches that show up*
I know nothing about Deadpool, but does anybody else thinks this looks horribly utterly AWFUL?