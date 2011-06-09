Some Wii U Specs Revealed, Plus Nintendo 3DS and Wii U videos from E3

Details about the Wii U are play Blu-rays as was rumored. No word on if those 25GB optical discs will support dual-layer 50GB mode like Blu-ray can. They’re also reporting the system can output up to 1080p through HDMI and has up to four USB ports. There isn’t much internal storage (8GB rumored), but the system is supposed to take USB and SD cards for more memory. Techland also has more details on the processor in the Wii U.

Several game trailers and promo videos for the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS have been released at the E3 convention this week. The first three videos below are game trailers for the three Mario games for the 3DS. I may have to cave and buy a 3DS for that kickass looking Mario Kart. I’m suddenly more excited by the 3DS than the Wii U. Speaking of which, the last three videos cover what the Wii U controller does, and holy crap is it a multitasker. It has so many uses, and yet I’d probably just use it as a game controller. It’s like the time I bought tickets to Disney On Ice: I paid for the whole seat, but I only needed the edge.

[Sources: Techland, TDW, SuperPunch, Reddit]

Nintendo 3DS

Wii U