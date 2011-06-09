Some Wii U Specs Revealed, Plus Nintendo 3DS and Wii U videos from E3

#Nintendo #Video Games
06.09.11 7 years ago

Details about the Wii U are play Blu-rays as was rumored.  No word on if those 25GB optical discs will support dual-layer 50GB mode like Blu-ray can.  They’re also reporting the system can output up to 1080p through HDMI and has up to four USB ports.  There isn’t much internal storage (8GB rumored), but the system is supposed to take USB and SD cards for more memory.  Techland also has more details on the processor in the Wii U.

Several game trailers and promo videos for the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS have been released at the E3 convention this week.  The first three videos below are game trailers for the three Mario games for the 3DS.  I may have to cave and buy a 3DS for that kickass looking Mario Kart.  I’m suddenly more excited by the 3DS than the Wii U.  Speaking of which, the last three videos cover what the Wii U controller does, and holy crap is it a multitasker.  It has so many uses, and yet I’d probably just use it as a game controller.  It’s like the time I bought tickets to Disney On Ice: I paid for the whole seat, but I only needed the edge.

[Sources: Techland, TDW, SuperPunch, Reddit]

Nintendo 3DS

Wii U

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nintendo#Video Games
TAGS3DSMario KartNintendovideo gamesWii U

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP