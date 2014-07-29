Somebody’s Getting Fired Over This Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Poster

Public relations is a delicate thing. You have to be aware of so many things that might accidentally give offense, or that the more insensitive among us (yo) might find hilarious. Like, say, for example, this poster for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, from Australia.
Here’s the full poster. It seems fairly typical, until you get to the release date:
Yeah, needless to say, some people found it a bit insensitive that you’ve got the Turtles jumping out of a burning tower that looks like something just crashed into it on 9/11. Personally, I can’t get too worked up, because it’s so obviously a mistake. It’s not like they’re jumping off a Malaysia Air flight or announcing Michael Bay’s 9/11: The Revenge or something.
No, this one just slipped by the PR team. Action heroes have been jumping out of exploding buildings for decades on posters, and these are Australians. Why would we expect them to remember 9/11 as a day that lived in infamy? Nothing happened to them. It’d be like expecting us to remember the Granville rail disaster or something, which I only know about because I looked it up on Wikipedia.
It is, on the other hand, always enormously entertaining to laugh at PR mistakes, which we will now do. Or speculate on the Turtles’ role in Al Qaeda.
As an American, this doesn’t offend me.
As an American, I can see this being a PR nightmare.
Totally unrelated, but remember when Kanye and 50 Cent were both releasing albums on the same day (it was Graduation and Curtis), and that was the only thing in the news, despite the fact they dropped on 9/11?
agree.
Remember this album? [files.abovetopsecret.com]
Yeah, for the most part people are just mocking the PR department. Justifiably so, really.
Remember this album to? [www.rapmusicguide.com]
I think this all too serious. I just hope the movie is worth watching.
The Busta Rhymes album was released in 1998. The Coup’s was unfortunately slated for a 9/11/2001 release along with Slayer’s” God Hates us All”. All three albums are great.
The Kanye/ 50 Cent thing was 6 years later. Not saying it was a good idea but is not related.
The Secret of the Ooze is that it’s thermite paint! #ALEXJONES #FALSEFLAG
#CHEMTRAILS
You could hear explosions at the base of Krang’s feet. He was taken down with a controlled demolition. THINK ABOUT IT!
Honestly, I’d be more interested in this movie if they were jumping out of the World Trade Center on 9/11.
WE WILL HAVE THE TRUTH.
Militaristically Ideological Ninja Turtles?
M.I.N.T. That sounds like a great movie title!!
I’ve seen the footage from 9/11 a few times and I don’t recall any of the victims carrying katanas and sai. Or yelling cowabunga for that matter. No harm no foul here.
I think there was a pizza place in the towers though.
Teenage Mutant Jihad Turtles?
Teenage Muslim Ninja Turtles?
Heros in a half shell; facing west!
this is retarded people are a bunch of butt hurt babies. Oh no they’re jumping out of a building that is on fire on And the date just happen’s to be 9/11on the bottom of the poster. This is just fucking retarded for anybody to get offended by. People died I get that but the Ninja Turtles had nothing to do with it and it’s not like there’s an airplane or something in the freaking poster. It’s just people lookin for a reason to whine bitch and complain like a bunch of butt hurt little babies. I would personally call this first world problems.
Yes.
Although I agree with the premise…
Strong taek.
It’s tough to make a strong taek out of a completely sane and logical point of view, but damn if you didn’t just do it. Congrats I guess…
#LOOSECHANGEFORPIZZAS
It’ll get shared around all day on Reddit and Facebook, some people will get mad but will be ignored since they aren’t the target audience, no publicity is bad publicity.
Michael Bay is destroying my childhood memories of 9/11. Now I can’t remember if the turtles were there or not! THIS IS OUTRAGEOUS!!!!
The Ninja Turtles were not involved in 9/11.
They were too busy acting as CIA “contractors.”
Thanks for letting us know that nothing can ever happen on September 11.
You should look up the reaction on Twiiter; it’s mostly just mockery that Paramount’s Aussie PR arm didn’t realize that those mixture of elements was kinda dumb. There are a few oversensitive attention whores, but mostly people are amused.
I think Paramount’s Aussie PR arm should only care about Australia, not about the US. This whole reaction makes us look bad because it confirms to the rest of the world that we think the world revolves around us.
I would agree with you if it weren’t Australians doing the mocking.
Turtles are a peaceful religion and this image is no way indicative of what radical turtleists believe.
The only good turtle is a dead turtle.
#betterfreethangreen
…Tell me more about this “9/11: The Revenge” idea that you speak of.
*sees self out*
It’d probably be something like this:
[www.youtube.com]
Touche’ & ^5 Dan Seitz
Wouldn’t have seen the “9/11” part of this unless it was pointed out. People look WAY too into things.
Sometimes a giant exploding tower is just a penis.
Honestly, it took me a second to figure out what the hubbub was about. It’s not like buildings exploding has disappeared from action films in the last thirteen years, right? I’m more offended that newcomers to “The City of New York vs. Homer J. Simpson” via syndication will never know the greatness of the original, edited episode.
Maybe this would’ve set off some warning bells if the Australian release date was 9/12.
Just sayin’.
The only thing offensive on this poster is the amount of motion blur.
As a movie poster, it’s really not that great. I don’t really care for the colors. Also, I know that the turtles are ninjas and all, but how would they survive a fall like that? Aim for the bushes, I know… I know.
SLAYER – GOD HATES US ALL release date was 9/11 take that turtles……
Dude, why give Micheal Bay ideas? Now we’ll definitely have 9/11: The Revenge coming to theaters soon.
This idea is the one and only Michael Bay movie I would willingly watch. If you’re gonna jump the moral event horizon, you gotta jump that fucker like a boss on fire.
The finale is a wounded American soldier crashing an Afghan Air jetliner into Kabul.
Whoa did Roberto Orci write this movie too?
I was looking for turtle dicks (aren’t we all) not a date with a tragedy attached to it. No big deal. What population can’t ‘handle’ this type of shit??
Didn’t the actress who played the original yellow power ranger die on Sept. 11 as well?
According to Wikipedia, September 3rd.
somebody should be getting fired over writing this shitty article.
Pretty sad that not everyone can see the hilarity in this mistake. I guess if one thought it was intentional, then it’d make sense to get upset. Though, if it were intentional, then its purpose would obviously be to cause a big social media ruckus, so to voice one’s anger about it would be to play right into their hands and enable the exploitation of a national tragedy and the pain it caused. The only winning move is to have a chuckle and not talk about it.
If only they’d used numeric date not alpha, as we use DD/MM/YYYY format. So it would be “COMING 11/09” and no merica butthurt intended.
You reported this.
It seems like those shells would really limit their range-of-motion, especially for acrobatic moves like backflips. That can’t be a good thing for a ninja.
The TMNT movie will be the new worst thing to happen on September 11. Perhaps this will bring healing to the families of the victims.
Sounds like a PR stunt.
Guys, guys. I think we’re all missing the point and that is that this movie will be a big piece of shit and we shouldn’t give it more attention than it deserves.