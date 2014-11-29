Someone Started A Crowdfunding Campaign to Build A McDonald’s In A Church

The latest “genius” crowdfunding idea comes from a Christian design firm in New Jersey. Lux Dei Design has created a campaign on Indiegogo to raise money to build a McDonald’s in a church. (Yes, you read that right.) The group is calling their brainchild The McMass Project and if the idea itself doesn’t sound ridiculous, their reasoning behind it definitely does.

According to their crowdfunding page, the people behind McMass have witnessed the struggle churches across America are facing in terms of membership and attendance and believe the only way to attract new followers (and save their poor souls of course) is through Big Macs … oh, and Jesus obviously:

The McMass Project was founded on the idea that churches need to innovate. Churches today face a number a problems.We need to solve this problem soon or church communities as we know them will cease to exist. It’s time for churches to engage with entrepreneurship. The McMass Project is helping churches keep pace in the modern world. We can solve all of these problems and become more present in culture by establishing McDonald’s franchises in churches!

The group even created these fun little infographics to illustrate how McDonald’s can save the church:

They’re hoping to raise $1,000,000 to get their fast food dream up and running but so far, the project has only raised $142 so it looks like they’ll need a miracle to meet their goal. Just wondering, does Mickey D’s sell those too?