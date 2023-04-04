Out of all of the absurd celebrity health trends, few have been as concerning as Ozempic. The weight loss drug with drastic (and dangerous) side effects has been making the rounds in Hollywood as a handful of stars have been admitting to using the drug, which is intended for diabetes patients, to shed pounds.

While few celebrities have been open about taking the drug, it seems like it’s commonly prescribed by Hollywood doctors. Comedian Chelsea Handler said her doctor just “hands it out to anybody” (seems like a great idea!) and now there have been ads showing up promoting the drug as “a weekly shot to lose weight.” Even though it seems like some celebrities swear by Ozempic, others are speaking out against the off-label uses drug.

Sophie Turner, who has been open about her struggle with an eating disorder in the past, reposted an image of ads that have been boasting the drug, adding a “WTF” to the original post.

This isn’t the first time Turner has spoken out against harrowing Hollywood beauty standards, as she has admitted to feeling suicidal as a teen while working on Game of Thrones due to the pressures of the industry. “I was too aware of my body at a young age,” Turned said in a 2019 interview with The Times UK. “It took over my mind, it was all I would think about – calorie counting, everything.”

The original tweet was reposted by model Charli Howard, who posted a lengthy comment blasting the drug and the ads. “Posters like this are problematic in a lot of ways, especially from a fatphobic standpoint. You only need to Google a few articles to see what celebrities are meant to be taking it. The poster is shot in an artistic way,” the model explained. “I worry we’re falling back into toxic times – and truly hope young women won’t take drastic measures. You have one body: please take care of it.”

Between Ozempic and the dreaded buccal fat removal trend, social media is a pretty dangerous place for anyone who is just trying to exist without altering their entire person. Luckily, it seems like everyone is on board with hating these new ads. And that is the one thing that can unite New Yorkers!

(Via Page Six)