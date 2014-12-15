South Dakota Highway Safety Is Pulling This Misguided ‘Don’t Jerk And Drive’ Campaign

The South Dakota Department of Highway Safety is yanking (pun intended) this “Don’t Jerk and Drive” public safety campaign due to complaints from pearl clutching party poopers with no senses of humor. The double entendre was an intentional gag to to raise awareness of the dangers of jerking the steering wheel if your car slips on an icy road. Personally though, I didn’t think the double entendre was all that obvious because at first I didn’t think the ad was about anything except ‘bating and driving. Which, lets be honest, is also dangerous so if anything it just raises awareness for both issues.

Unfortunately, many South Dakotaians didn’t see it that way and the campaign is getting the kibosh. The Argus Leader reports:

“I decided to pull the ad,” said Trevor Jones, the secretary of the Department of Public Safety — and Axdahl’s boss — in a statement. “This is an important safety message and I don’t want this innuendo to distract from our goal to save lives on the road.”

Yet again brilliant masturbating humor ruined by the court of public opinion. Actually that probably doesn’t happen quite as often as we think. Fortunately, the bizarrely British-narrated video is still up on YouTube so enjoy while it lasts.

(Argus Leader via Huffington Post)