Legendary Erotic Artist Milo Manara Did A Cover For Spider-Woman #1, With Predictable Results

So, Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman is getting her own ongoing series, which is great! Of course, Spider-Woman sort of has the same “problem” as Power Girl — she’s a great character with a really fantastic, iconic costume that just so happens to be pretty darn sexy, which many artists often tend to over-focus on. So, you’d think Marvel might want to play down the sexy just a little on the cover of the series’ first issue, just so everyone knows this series isn’t going to be all about the Spider-boobs.
Nope. Instead Marvel got master of erotic comics Milo Manara to do a cover for Spider-Woman #1. Now, I’m not knocking Manara’s work at all — there’s a place for erotic comix, but that place probably isn’t the cover of brand new mainstream Marvel series. Check this bidness out…
Spider-Woman auditioning for the next Nicki Minaj video.
Again, it’s actually a lovely piece of art, but seriously, there’s no way all of New York isn’t getting a full view of Jessica Drew’s b-hole here. If you want to get your jollies hiring famous comic porn artists, Marvel, maybe stick to your for-mature-readers MAX line in the future.
It says something when your non-porny, less ridiculous, more anatomically correct cover comes from freaking Greg Land.
I think Marvel is trolling the Twitter/Tumblratti. Heck, the writer is Denis Hopeless, who probably still gets hate for Avengers Arena from the crazy fans.
Dude, it’s Milo Manara. This is like being surprised a Michael Bay movie has explosions
Which marvel guy used to trace porn in his mainstream marvel stuff? Because I swear that shot looks like a flat out porn trace from a doggy style scene.
Greg Land, who, as Dan points out, is also doing art for the book.
The Spider-Woman cover is basically an “homage” to another comic cover by Manara.
I look at this and all I see is her body shaped like a big ol’ wang with Spider-Woman for a face… GOD DAMN IT LATENT HOMOSEXUALITY
Perhaps keep your observations to yourself in the future.
Hey! Nice subliminalism! I didn’t even notice.
What’s a matter, Nate, you a’feared of weiners?
@Chet Manley, when do we get twerking GIFs of the cover?
If it is Marvel, it will be with Deadpool twerking. If it is DC, wait til next September’s 3D motion cover event.
@tetrisdork And it’ll be Lobo twerking. Why have Deadpool and Lobo never teamed up?
Looks in proporntion, but I guess the writer likes the 500 megaton tits better.
I think it’s more that her entire costume is wedged right up her butt that’s the problem here.
It says something though that this is one of the more anatomically feasible poses I’ve seen heroines in on a comic book cover.
I think the ass up is meant to distract us from that nose.
Not to mention that judging by the angles there is no way that left arm looks like anything but horror behind the hair
Looks like I found my new desktop background.
I dig it. You definitely know what you’re getting when you ask for a Milo variant cover. And smart troll marketing by Marvel! Kudos!
I’m probably going to get hell for this, but here goes: the image is very amateurish IMO. As a female, I’m not shocked or even insulted at her pose, but more so that the art itself is BAD. If she is going to be so blatantly sexualized, at least do her the favor of the art being art not “scrawled this on my notebook during bio class.”
I agree. You can also tell he started by drawing the ass crack and making the whole illustration revolve around that.
this is solid 10th grade blue ribbon for colored pencil work… with a side of “please see me after class”
I’ve seen amateurs in DeviantArt with less than 100 watchers doing better art.
And he does realise that latex, or any fabric at all, works like that, right?
Milo Manara is great, you morons.
I agree, Manara is great, but I wouldn’t consider this to be one of his better works.
I never said otherwise.
If you actually look at her face, she looks a little downsy.
Her face is super flat. Kind of reminds me of that picture of the Siberian tiger with Downs Syndrome.
Love me some body paint.
Does this mean that the MCU version of Jessica Drew will be a porn actress?
A lot of super heroines have super skin tight outfits and ridiculous poses, kudos for this pose at least being anatomically possible, but this is clearly a fully naked Spider woman wearing only body paint. Unless she has a hidden C-string, (that’s glued in place, no less) the people in the street below would be getting a full view of her labia.
Spider-Gape, Spider-Gape, does whatever a Spider-Gape does…
Her ass sort of looks like a spider head.
I’m not really sure butts… do that. Spread to look like the top of the McDonald’s logo.
Roaming around in body paint seems like it would really be uncomfortable. Maybe she should look into lycra or spandex?
“What a great town…
…FOR ME TO POOP ON!”
I had a bitchy comment but Uproxx ated it.
What humans do you know who could do that pose? The left arm alone should be broken.
Yeah, you’d never see Spider-Man in a pose like that!
Oh wait: [x.annihil.us]
Social Justice Warriors unite.
Form of: Outrage
[x.annihil.us]
Look at Ultimate Spider-Man’s tight ass. Clearly this artist is trying to sexualize teenage boys and is a pornographer and hates men/boys.
Yes but the focus of this picture is on the men who are up to their necks in sticky white stuff.
Do people actually buy this comic?
It’s not a comic yet, so….
Anyone who says this is somehow “different” from ALL THE MANY TIMES Spider-Man has posed EXACTLY LIKE THIS is being stupid. I heard someone try to describe the dimples on Jess’ rear or whatever. foh.
BUT (pun not intended)! Men aren’t over-sexualized all the time. Women are. So yeah, if they’re upset? I get it, even if I’m not. Hope this cover is the variant, not the standard.
Meh. It’s a variant that will cost about $20-$25 and limited in number. It isn’t the main covr and will not be in the digital version when it comes out. Heck, I’m kinda warming up to Land and I think he’s the worst artist around. Especially after his variant to the Spider-Gwen issue of Edge of Spider-Verse.
[static.comicvine.com]
No cleverage, no buttkracks, no impossible heels, all sensible pose, comfortable shoes and focus on the face? Why can’t more covers be just like this? <3