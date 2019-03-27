@AlekKrautmann on Twitter

Social media is many things to many people, but it’s mostly a place to argue about food. Is a hot dog a sandwich? Should you put peas on guacamole? Should you boycott Chick-fil-A? These are just a few of the things you’ve probably seen people yell about online, and you might have a strong opinion about all of the above as well.

The latest food thing to get angry about is “St. Louis Style” bagels, which I personally had no idea even existed. On Monday, Alek Krautmann tweeted out a picture of some bagels he bought from Panera Bread that were pre-sliced. But the cut did not dissect the bagel into two. Instead, it was pre-sliced like a loaf of bread.

Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit! pic.twitter.com/XNGbljtpYz — Alek Krautmann (@AlekKrautmann) March 26, 2019

That tweet got a lot of attention by Wednesday, with thousands of people reacting in horror at what is apparently “St. Louis style” bagels. Seriously, people were outraged by this.