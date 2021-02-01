After her diligent voter turnout efforts delivered the state of Georgia to the Democratic Party during both the 2020 presidential election and the Senate runoff, Stacey Abrams already has a political action group working against her in case she decides to run for governor in 2022. The “Stop Stacey” group is reportedly being funded by allies of current Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and now former Senator Kelly Loeffler, who Abrams played a key role in ousting in the Senate runoff in January. Abrams hasn’t even announced she’ll run for governor or signaled any attention of running, yet, but Republicans are already concerned after suffering two major losses thanks to Abrams’ vast network of voters. Via Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

“We will do whatever it takes to expose Stacey Abrams’ radical network, highlight her dangerous agenda and ultimately defeat her — and her left-wing candidates — at the ballot box,” said Jeremy Brand, a senior strategist with the group, an independent committee. “There is no time to waste: We must stand up, fight back and stop Stacey.”

The “Stop Stacey” group couldn’t have picked a worse time to announce its efforts. On Monday, Abrams received a nomination for a Nobel Peace Prize for the exact voting efforts that have Republicans scared. According to The Hill, the committee recognized Abrams for following in the footsteps of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. who won the peace prize in 1964. “Abrams’ efforts to complete King’s work are crucial if the United States of America shall succeed in its effort to create fraternity between all its peoples and a peaceful and just society.”

(Via Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Hill)