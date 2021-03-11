Clueless star Stacey Dash enjoyed a sporadic run (from about 2014-2017) as a Fox News contributor. She cut loose from the conservative cable news network after many bad takes, including saying that Caitlyn Jenner and other trans people should go to the bathroom in “the bushes.” She went on to give more controversial takes, including a MAGA-based argument about Charlottesville (supporting Donald Trump’s notorious blaming of “both sides”), which was part of her short lived political career, including a abbreviated run for Congress.

Fast forward a few years, and Stacey Dash wants nothing to do with politics. While speaking to Daily Mail TV, Dash expressed regret for things that she said and the way that she said them while pursuing a political pundit career. She insists that this wasn’t the real her but simply symptomatic of a period in her life.

“I’ve lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News,” Dash somberly explained. “I was the angry, conservative, Black woman. And at that time in my life it was who I was. I realized in 2016 that anger is unsustainable and it will destroy you. I made a lot of mistakes because of that anger.” Watch part of the interview below.

Breaking! Stacey Dash is apologizing. Maybe Omarosa can give her tips on where to go on the apology tour. They always wanna come back home, dont they? This part, “I was the angry, conservative, Black woman. I made alot of mistakes cuz of that anger." 😐 https://t.co/qCBgD67J9F pic.twitter.com/XFa4aKFpOu — Clay 'Didn't Hold My Vote Hostage' Cane (@claycane) March 11, 2021

“There are things that I am sorry for,” the actress continued. “Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them. They were very arrogant and prideful and angry. And that’s who Stacey was, but that’s not who Stacey is now. Stacey’s someone who has compassion, empathy. God has forgiven me, how dare I not forgive someone else. I don’t want to be judged, so how dare I judge anyone else. So if anyone has ever felt that way about me, like I’ve judged, that I apologize for because that’s not who I am.”

Dash’s turbulent period didn’t quite end with her short-lived Senate run. In 2019, she was arrested and charged with domestic battery in Florida after she allegedly slapped and pushed her husband during an argument, although the case was dropped days later.

(Via Daily Mail)