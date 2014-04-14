Stan Lee Finally Voices A Superhero In This Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Clip From ‘Mighty 7: Beginnings’

Stan Lee has spent decades building superhero mythologies. Creating superteams and cameoing in Marvel movies is pretty much all he does. But he’s never had a chance to mix it up with supervillains… until now.
The clip is pretty much exactly what you’d expect of Stan: Plenty of winking at the audience and enthusiasm. Oh, and also the ongoing theme of “Stan Lee Has Got To Get Paid.”
Mighty 7: Beginnings is, as you might expect, the start of a trilogy of animated movies debuting on the Hub Network. It’s also a wrap-up for two years of expectation for fans, who saw the original miniseries cut short in favor of shifting over to a series of animated movies. The movie premiered in February, but the Blu-Ray is packed full of extras, including this look at Stan voicing himself.
And, of course, it’s got Stan Lee kicking some butt. It’s not quite Spider-Stan, but hey, we’ll take what we can get.
Didn’t this come out on DVD last year? It was the one with all the heroes actually are aliens who crashed on Earth… And Stan Lee plays a version of himself, trying to make money off of the aliens by making them Superheroes…