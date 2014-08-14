Daaaaaamn: Here’s The Mashup Of ‘Star Wars’ And ‘Friday’ The World Needs Now

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We just got knocked the f*ck out by how awesome these two videos are. Blake Faucette of Distractotron combined video from Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope with audio from Friday to make two-part epic saga Star Wars: A New Friday. Now Ice Cube and Chris Tucker are the Stormtroopers and Tommy “Tiny” Lister is Darth Vader (and suddenly 3,720% more intimidating).

There are so many little details and perfect editing skills we don’t want to spoil, so we’ll just sum them up with a word: Daaaamn.

And here’s Part Two:

Via Laughing Squid