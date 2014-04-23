‘Star Wars: Bad Foley Edition’ Is A Glimpse Of What Could Have Been

“Star Wars: Bad Foley Edition” is exactly what it says on the tin. Scenes from Star Wars were redubbed with terrible sound effects by Hudson Hongo, who explains, “I know I say it all the time but this is actually the dumbest thing I’ve ever made.” SOLD.
There are so many little details, and I can’t decide which part I like the most. It’s either Chewie’s voice or “Free Bird” playing in The Chalmun’s Cantina on Mos Eisley. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy, and this bird you’ll never change.
Thanks to Sean for the tip.
Chewie’s voice and the destruction of Alderaan were amazing.
Chewies voice sent me into hysterics.