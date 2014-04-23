‘Star Wars: Bad Foley Edition’ Is A Glimpse Of What Could Have Been

Entertainment Editor
04.23.14 2 Comments

“Star Wars: Bad Foley Edition” is exactly what it says on the tin. Scenes from Star Wars were redubbed with terrible sound effects by Hudson Hongo, who explains, “I know I say it all the time but this is actually the dumbest thing I’ve ever made.” SOLD.

There are so many little details, and I can’t decide which part I like the most. It’s either Chewie’s voice or “Free Bird” playing in The Chalmun’s Cantina on Mos Eisley. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy, and this bird you’ll never change.

Thanks to Sean for the tip.

