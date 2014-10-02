‘Star Wars: Rebels’ Has Already Been Renewed

Star Wars: Rebels has yet to premiere: That’ll happen tomorrow. But Disney is so happy with it that nobody has to worry about their jobs next season.

For those who haven’t been following, Star Wars: Rebels charts the genesis of the Rebellion by following a motley crew of criminals and freedom fighters as they try to outwit the Empire and free the galaxy. We’ve seen the first seven minutes, and it’s pretty good. Still, it looks like there’s better to come, as Slash Film reports. The official press release sums it up simply as “We love it, so it gets a second season:”

One day ahead of a highly-anticipated television premiere, Disney Channels Worldwide President and Chief Creative Officer Gary Marsh announced plans to produce a second season of the animated series Star Wars Rebels from Lucasfilm. Marsh said, “The global expectations for this series could not have been any higher. And I am proud to say that the team at Lucasfilm has delivered something that has surpassed even that incredibly high bar – artistically and thematically.”

Hey, more Star Wars not from George Lucas, and from the team who put out The Clone Wars? We’re sold. Now to see how that movie works out; it’ll be airing on the Disney Channel tomorrow at 9pm.