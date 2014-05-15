Disney, Hire This Man: ‘Star Wars’ Fan Video Features The Millennium Falcon

#Disney #Star Wars
Entertainment Editor
05.15.14 6 Comments

A wife gives her husband the best birthday present ever, a working Millennium Falcon, in a short video called “Big Red Bow”. It was made by Bruce Branit — a visual effects artist who’s worked on Breaking Bad and Lost — as a spec ad for Disney’s Star Wars Weekends kicking off tomorrow. Disney, hire this man.

The video’s chockablock with Easter eggs, which we’ll round up after the video.

Easter eggs:

  • The wine bottle says Alderaan Vineyards.
  • The earrings are from Kessel. (He went to Kessel!)
  • The credits symbol and name Lando are on the valet podium outside Cantina Jazz.
  • Her name is Leia.
  • Their house number is is 1138 (as in THX 1138).
  • “I love you.” | “I know.”
  • “I have a bad feeling about this.”
  • Chewy’s voice is coming from the dog.

Add your own in the comments, if we missed any.

Via Technabob and Gizmodo

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disney#Star Wars
TAGSBRUCE BRANITCuteDISNEYFAN ARTfan filmMillennium FalconStar Wars

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP