Disney, Hire This Man: ‘Star Wars’ Fan Video Features The Millennium Falcon

A wife gives her husband the best birthday present ever, a working Millennium Falcon, in a short video called “Big Red Bow”. It was made by Bruce Branit — a visual effects artist who’s worked on Breaking Bad and Lost — as a spec ad for Disney’s Star Wars Weekends kicking off tomorrow. Disney, hire this man.

The video’s chockablock with Easter eggs, which we’ll round up after the video.

Easter eggs:

The wine bottle says Alderaan Vineyards.

The earrings are from Kessel. (He went to Kessel!)

The credits symbol and name Lando are on the valet podium outside Cantina Jazz.

Her name is Leia.

Their house number is is 1138 (as in THX 1138).

“I love you.” | “I know.”

“I have a bad feeling about this.”

Chewy’s voice is coming from the dog.

Add your own in the comments, if we missed any.

